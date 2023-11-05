William Byron Has Not Called Chase Elliott or Kyle Larson for Any Tips Ahead of First Shot at NASCAR Title

Heading into the championship four race this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron would be competing for the Cup Series title for the first time in his career.

But while anyone else would seek advice from their more seasoned teammates, Byron is doing the exact opposite. Two of his teammates, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have won a title each, and have the experience to overcome the pressure of this specific event.

At the pre-race press conference, Byron was asked if he had taken any tips or suggestions from his two more experienced teammates.

William Byron hasn’t approached teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott for any suggestions

Subsequently, Byron responded, “No, not really. I mean, I haven’t really asked. I feel like it’s just trying to experience it for myself. That’s the best way you can learn.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver added, “I feel like for me, I kind of go back to Xfinity days, what that felt like, because it was the same format, albeit a lot different competition. Yeah, I just kind of go back to my own experience because I feel like that’s all that really matters.”

Byron was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion, hence he does have an idea about the nuances surrounding the title-deciding race. However, things would be a bit more intense at the Cup level. It is an interesting approach for Byron to learn from his own experiences rather than depend on someone else’s thoughts.

The HMS driver will face tough competition during the race against drivers such as Larson, Christopher Bell, and Blaney. With everyone gearing up for their shot at glory this race is sure to be a spectacle for many.