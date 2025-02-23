“Wish I Would Have Saved One From My Mom”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife’s Emotional Reveal Leads to Heartfelt Reactions

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; NASCAR retired driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy Reimann in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dirty Mo Media’s newest podcast, Bless Your ‘Hardt, has been well-received by fans. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, launched the show in January to discuss various family-related topics. In its most recent episode, the NASCAR icon shared a story about how one of his friends had an old voicemail he sent saved.

It was one offering condolences for the death of the friend’s father. Dale Jr. narrated, “Probably around 2014 he’d lost his dad. So, he texted me and another friend of mine. He’s like, ‘Hey, man. I just want to let y’all know… I still got the voicemails that y’all left me the day my dad passed away.” Amazed, Dale Jr. admitted that he did not have any such messages stored.

Amy intervened and revealed that she had a list of voice messages saved on her phone and that the oldest one was from Dale Jr. She played the message on air, and the unmistakable voice of the former driver said, “Hey! Just calling to say, ‘Hey!’ Having breakfast at Harpoon Harry’s. I got tenderloin benedict. Brad threw up on the porch last night. That’s about all the news I got.”

Dale Jr. was excited after hearing his voice from many years back and broke into a contagious laugh. Amy then lovingly added, “But yeah, I have some of those saved just in case I want to have your voice just directed at me.” The exchange left fans on X wishing for relatability.

Some voicemails are sentimental—others are just hilarious. What’s the funniest one you’ve saved? ☎️@DaleJr | @AmyEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/i2xgfqhChH — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) February 22, 2025

One wrote below Dirty Mo Media’s post of the conversation, “That’s so awesome, I wish I had my husbands saved, but I’m thankful I do have a few video clips of him talking on my phone.” Another sadly added, “I wish I would have saved one from my mom.” Others were enamored by the love that Amy held for their favorite driver.

A comment said, “Amy is an absolute rocket ship. Well done, Dale.” The couple first met in 2009 when Dale Jr. was redesigning the interiors of his house in Kannapolis. Amy was an interior designer who worked for the firm that he hired for the job. They began dating about six months afterward and dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2016.

They have two children, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. Together, the family of four lives in North Carolina. Further episodes of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast will continue to provide fans with a unique view of life in the Earnhardt house.