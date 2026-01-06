NASCAR Driver Advisory Council Sees Major Changes Amid Tumultuous Offseason

The ongoing NASCAR offseason has been one of the busiest in recent times. Some drivers are vacationing with their families, some are racing on dirt tracks across the country, and others, like Brad Keselowski, are busy getting into dangerous skiing accidents. The most recent development that has come out concerns the Drivers’ Advisory Council that was instituted in 2022.

Advertisement

The organization is undergoing a major change to its leadership structure as an effort towards further strengthening the bridge between NASCAR and its drivers.

Chip Wile, longtime NASCAR executive and former track president of the Daytona International Speedway, will replace Jeff Burton as the executive director of the council. Burton will remain in the fold in an advisory role.

When it was first established, the council was just a formal platform for drivers to address racing and safety concerns. But now with this revamp, it becomes so much more and contrasts with the previous members-only panels. It is expected to begin new initiatives that will encourage open communication between the sanctioning body and the drivers.

This is a particular need in the aftermath of recent tumultuous happenings, such as the antitrust lawsuit involving charter holders. During the proceedings, the council served a crucial role in pushing for transparency and cooperation. On the inside, it works closely with the Race Team Alliance and NASCAR’s internal competition team.

In what matters will the council be involved?

NASCAR has several key decisions to make soon. One of them is regarding the playoff format change. It is possible that the council’s opinion on this matter has already been heard or will be heard soon before a formal announcement is made. Its participation in the trial only further heightens the need for it to have a seat at the table.

The current council includes a list of former and active drivers along with key members of the industry. William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Kyle Petty, and the former CEO of Growth Energy, Tom Buis, are all on this list. Their collective objective is to improve safety protocols, make sure driver voices are heard in the big offices, and handle day-to-day operations.

The words of Denny Hamlin about the purpose of the council ring loud at this juncture: “The new council will deliver a unified, collective voice from the drivers to help address any challenges we face and help accomplish the common goals the industry shares.”