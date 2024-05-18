“You Can’t Be Feast or Famine”: Kyle Busch On Chasing Consistency Amidst RCR Driver’s Tumultuous NASCAR Season

Kyle Busch has not had the best start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The Richard Childress Racing driver heads into this season’s All-Star Race this weekend after competing in thirteen points-paying regular-season races. So far, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has not managed to get consistently log-in top-10 finishes, let alone visit victory lane this year.

Plagued by issues on pit road and shuffling of pit crew members earlier in the season to outright lack of speed at other events, Busch sits in P13 on the driver’s standings table with 324 points to his name.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native spoke recently on how he and the #8 crew at RCR plan to increase their consistency going into the second half of the regular season in hopes of being ready to qualify and challenge deep into the 2024 postseason playoffs.

Busch elaborated in an interview with Frontstretch saying, “The better you run the more points will take care of themselves and the easier your year will be. We obviously need to get a win. We had two weeks that were really good, we made headway in the points and then we had a really bad week last week. You can’t be feast or famine, you’ve got to be consistent. We gotta make it ourselves.”

Watch Rowdy compete during this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway which goes live on Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.

Kyle Busch’s thoughts on the possibility of future hybridization in NASCAR

The RCR driver recently spoke about how he thinks the possibility of a hybrid powertrain in the highest echelon of American stock car racing would fare. The RCR driver elaborated during a press conference leading up to the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway and said, “Depends on what they build it to. There’s plenty of engine opportunities that are out there, there’s superchargers, there’s the electrification piece that could be used. I have heard that ours would only be under caution, not used under green.”

NASCAR also showcased an electric prototype racecar during the start of the 2024 season during an exhibition run at the LA Memorial Coliseum leading up to this year’s Busch Light Clash.

While opinions might be divided on the same, drivers such as Busch seem open to the use of hybrid technology in the Cup Series with proper implementation. Meanwhile, NASCAR goes live from North Wilkesboro Speedway this Sunday for the 2024 All-Star Race.