mobile app bar

Joe Gibbs Gets Real on How There Are “No Deals” Between JGR Teammates Despite Intense On-Track Battles

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series team owner Joe Gibbs during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 4, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series team owner Joe Gibbs during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of Joe Gibbs’ favorite sayings is so simple, but also perfectly describes the kind of person he is. It goes: “Fair and square.” Gibbs does not believe in cheating or bending the rules, something that he ingrains in all his drivers and several hundred employees.

Sure, Joe Gibbs Racing has been caught bending if not breaking some rules over time, but more often than not, those infractions are unintentional or inadvertent. And if they’re caught doing something wrong, JGR takes its punishment. That’s the way the Coach demands it.

Gibbs was his usual stoic self in the closing laps of Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. The team’s senior driver, Denny Hamlin, at 44 years old, the oldest active full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, was being challenged by his three JGR teammates, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs’ grandson).

Ultimately, it came down to Hamlin vs. Briscoe. And while Briscoe could have tried a bump-and-run to push Hamlin out of the way, he didn’t want to take the chance of potentially wrecking both himself and Hamlin in the process, costing JGR a win.

“I’ve said this numerous times, the most uptight I get is when two of our cars are up there going for it,” Gibbs said after Sunday’s race. “So much can happen and we’ve had instances where it hasn’t gone well and it’s taken us too much to get guys to talk to each other.

“It can really, really hurt what you’re building, the teamwork part of it, and that’s so critical when our sport is totally different. You’ve got four cars trying to solve problems.

“Having them work together teamwork-wise really is important, but when we get to the racetrack, everybody’s after it. They’re on their own. They want it for their sponsor and we understand that. It’s racing and we go for it.”

Gibbs: There are ‘no deals’ or ‘team orders,’ just being ‘fair and square’

But Gibbs was quick to add that he does not believe in so-called “team rules” or “team orders,” where one driver should get precedence and preference over the others. “There’s no deals,” Gibbs said. “But it is something that you think about a lot. I do.”

Gibbs then interjected to reveal something else he does a lot of, adding with a laugh, “All I do is pray on race day.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these