“You Guys Have No Idea”: Bubba Wallace Reveals Wife Amanda’s Role in Dealing With Setbacks

By ending his 100-race winless drought in dramatic fashion last Sunday, outdueling Kyle Larson through multiple overtime restarts to capture the Brickyard 400, Bubba Wallace not only broke a three-year skid but also locked himself firmly into the playoff picture and secured a signature crown-jewel victory for 23XI Racing. The Indianapolis win marked a career-defining moment. Yet Wallace admits the road to that big moment was anything but smooth, and credits much of his perseverance to the continuous support of his wife, Amanda Wallace.

Reflecting on the instant that resonated most from the weekend, Wallace shared during his media availability ahead of Iowa, “I would say having the family there, the overhead shot of us three together there kissing the bricks was cool. That one was really special.

“The moment would be when my wife walked up and said we did it. That one gets me still now. Because man, it’s been three years. You guys have no idea of what it’s like in my shoes and in my head, (but) she lives that.”

He explained that Amanda bore witness to the daily weight of his winless streak, as he wrestled with self-doubt and frustration. “She’s there every day seeing me go through the downs and the outs and the self-doubt. Waking up and it’s not a good day, I still have those days, but not as bad as in the past for sure, but still you have them,” Wallace admitted.

In a sport where losses vastly outnumber wins and frustration can build quietly, Amanda became the grounding force who urged him not to shoulder the burden alone. She encouraged him to lean on her, to share the lows and weather the storm together.

That is why, after the checkered flag waved and she approached him at Indianapolis, saying, “We did it,” Wallace said that moment eclipsed everything else, becoming the most treasured memory of his awaited win.

Wallace on his Brickyard 400 race win celebration

Although Wallace secured a playoff berth on points in 2023, he spent the season yearning for a victory. When that win arrived at Indianapolis, many expected him to celebrate in his usual full-throttle style. Yet Wallace admitted that this time, he kept the celebration surprisingly tame.

The 23XI Racing driver explained that age, the sting of hangovers, and fatherhood have changed his perspective. With a baby at home who “doesn’t care if he’s hungover,” Wallace stopped after two beers, living in the moment without overindulgence.

He invited the entire No. 23 crew over, and the celebration rolled into the race shop, where he relived the victory with his team while still putting in the work by Tuesday, before turning his focus forward.

Wallace then spent the remainder of the week unwinding with his family, knowing the reset button had to be hit. He acknowledged that the Indianapolis success now belongs to last weekend, and a new race and new responsibilities await.

Still, there’s a new sense of relief in him. After nearly three years, Wallace said the win felt like lifting a boulder off his shoulders, locking him into the postseason and giving him the confidence to charge into the playoffs with resurrected energy.