“It Doesn’t Catch the Eye”: Connor Zilisch Has Weighty Advice for NASCAR to Make the Sport More Popular

WeatherTech Chevrolet driver Connor Zilisch (88) walks pit road ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 1, 2025 in Austin. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Connor Zilisch is already making waves across all three tiers of NASCAR. He has already started getting involved in the deeper discussion of the sport, suggesting strategies to elevate the sport’s popularity. He recently acknowledged NASCAR’s dedicated fanbase while emphasizing the need to captivate a younger audience to ensure the sport’s future vitality. Moreover, he sees a pressing need to create new superstars within the racing world.

In a discussion with Jeff Gluck for The Athletic’s 12 Questions segment, Zilisch articulated his thoughts on engaging the younger demographic: “We need to cater to younger fans is one of the big things.”

“This fan base… It’s a lot of people who have been watching the sport for a long time, and it’s harder to bring younger fans in. Some of the ads you watch, it doesn’t catch the eye of a kid or a teenager.”

Additionally, Zilisch pointed out that NASCAR needs to cultivate more star power within its ranks. He noted that the organization is currently not maximizing its potential to spotlight drivers as key narratives, explaining the underlying feelings of the young fans, saying that people want to know about the drivers — the good, the bad, their lives, everything.

The Netflix show was a step in the right direction, but the sport will need to promote these superstars and craft compelling storylines around them actively.

Zilisch also commended NASCAR senior vice president, Ben Kennedy, for his contributions, asserting that under Kennedy’s stewardship, the sport is poised for significant growth.

Can Zilisch be the next big thing that NASCAR can market?

Although a crash ruined his Cup debut at COTA, which ended prematurely in Stage 3 despite showcasing impressive speed, Kyle Busch remains optimistic about Connor Zilisch’s future in NASCAR. Offering words of encouragement, Busch shared his own rocky start, remarking, “I finished last in my Cup debut too.”

Interestingly, a review of the debut races of the seven drivers who have shaped the last decade of the NASCAR Cup Series reveals that none had a stellar start; in fact, none cracked the top 20 in their first Cup race. The pattern suggests that Zilisch could very well be on his way to making a significant impact in NASCAR.

Industry insider Brett Griffin also sees great potential in the young driver, advocating for NASCAR to adopt a more dynamic promotional strategy to elevate Zilisch’s profile.

He emphasized that the sports officials and sponsors need to figure out how to make Zilisch a hero, given he has the potential to win in a school bus, even comparing his commitment to that of Tiger Woods.