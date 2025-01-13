“Best Time of Your Life”: Kyle Busch Shown All the Love by Fans After Heartwarming Post for Son Brexton

Even though Kyle Busch did not claim any victories during the 2024 season, marking the end of his impressive nineteen-year streak of winning at least one race each season. He recently revealed on social media that he did indeed taste victory last year.

On his X account, Busch posted photos from Millbridge Speedway where he won the Wing Micro championship in November 2024. He humorously noted, “I did win something in 2024, the Wing Micro championship at Millbridge. And it made me feel great!!”

He continued, “Jokes aside I had fun racing with Brex on Wednesday, and can’t wait to do more of that this summer. Thanks for @Lucas_Oil , @d1driven , Lineman, Guhl, and everyone else!”

I did win something in 2024, the Wing Micro championship at Millbridge. And it made me feel great!!🤣🤣 Jokes aside I had fun racing with Brex on Wednesday, and can’t wait to do more of that this summer. Thanks for @Lucas_Oil, @d1driven, Lineman, Guhl, and everyone else! pic.twitter.com/jjYF08dBkP — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) January 13, 2025

Fans, who were overjoyed to see Kyle enjoying time with his son Brexton on the racetrack, commented, “This seems like it’s the best time of your life no matter what your career brings from here. Family is what it’s about.” Echoing this sentiment, another fan remarked on the joy of a father experiencing their son compete and succeed, saying,

“There’s nothing better than watching your kids compete in whatever sport they love other than watching your grandkids,talk about stress! Wouldn’t trade it for anything!”

Another fan praised Busch as a father and his shared racing activities with his son, commenting, “Way to go!! Glad to see you and Brex racing together!! “

Busch found himself more anxious watching his son race in Tulsa than he typically is at Daytona

Although Busch appears to still be adapting to the Next Gen cars, nothing in his career has quite matched the anxiety he experienced while observing his 9-year-old son Brexton race a Junior Sprint car indoors in Tulsa last week.

During the qualifiers, Brexton amassed enough points to secure pole position for the feature race, which he won, subsequently lifting the prestigious Golden Driller trophy as his class champion on Saturday night. But throughout, Kyle confessed to feeling on edge.

He expressed, “I think this is more stress and more butterflies for me here than it is for the Daytona 500. This is such a huge deal, and it means so much to a family, what we do, and what we pour our lives into.”

This heightened anxiety was partly due to Brexton’s disappointing experience at the Tulsa Shootout the previous year, which motivated the Busch family to seek the fiercest competition across the country, ensuring Brexton was racing nearly every weekend in preparation for their return to the quarter-mile dirt track inside Tulsa’s expansive SageNet Center.

Having competed in 289 races and claimed 105 victories, including 45 in 2024 alone, Brexton’s win in the Junior Sprint category provided Kyle with some much-needed peace.