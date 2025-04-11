“They Pulled Me Out of the Car”: Austin Dillon Reveals Harrowing Experience During NASCAR Race at Martinsville in 2020

Austin Dillon is hard at work to secure his first top-10 finish of the 2025 Cup Series season. Over the last eleven years, he has experienced several difficult moments as a full-time driver in the world’s premier stock car racing series. But Martinsville in 2020 is where and when he had it the hardest. He still holds a painful memory of the race.

Advertisement

His right-rear tire blew early in the race and brought out a caution on Lap 5. The impact also knocked a crush panel out of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro. This allowed excessive heat to enter the cockpit.

Narrating the sequence to The Athletic recently, he said, “Halfway through that race, I remember racing somebody and I’m just hitting him down the straightaway. I’m like, “Tell him I’m not trying to do that. I’m barely in control of this thing.”

Despite the heat, he managed to race through two stages and came down to the pit road to get fresh tires. However, he was so tired and worn out at this point that he was scarily unaware of his surroundings. The red button was clicked when he pulled the car into gear and drove off before his left rear tire had been fixed.

He continued, “I thought I had hurt Paul Swan, the tire carrier, and hurt the jackman, Derrell (Edwards). I said, “You guys have got to get me out of this.” I was just baked. They pulled me out of the car, and I went to the infield care center and got an IV.” He quit the race with 100 laps left and was given a 37th-place finish at the end of the day.

To help with the heat, he had tried pouring water on himself and placing an icepack between his legs during the race. But the water had oozed down to his aluminum seat and begun boiling. This gave him blisters on his butt close to a tattoo. What was more heartbreaking was that his car was otherwise splendidly fast.

It was a pity that he couldn’t capitalize on the advantage. Dillon brought the incident up after he was asked what the most miserable he had been inside the car. Eight races into the ongoing season, he is yet to finish inside the top 10. His best result thus far is 12th at the Phoenix Raceway. He finished in 23rd place at the Darlington Raceway last Sunday.

His next race will be at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. Hopes are that he will break the streak and secure a decent result for his grandfather Richard Childress.