“Your career on the racetrack is shorter than what it is outside”: Former NASCAR Cup Series Champion compares the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to that of NFL legend John Madden’s

Former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski feels that people remember Dale Earnhardt Jr. for his life outside the racetrack.

Earnhardt Jr. had a good career in the Cup Series, but could never match the racing legacy left behind by his father. Dale Earnhardt Sr. is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. He won the Cup Series Championship seven times and has 76 race wins throughout his 27-year long career.

Compared to that, Earnhardt Jr. had an underwhelming stint in the sport. He has 26 race wins but has never won the Championship. His best result came in the form of a third-place finish at the 2003 Cup Series.

The North Carolina native, however, has left behind his own legacy in the sport. Most of it comes off the race track, with him being a broadcaster, team owner and one of the most outspoken figures in the sport’s history.

He’s widely a widely beloved person in the community and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2022. His induction into the HoF led to some people doubting his racing credentials.

Earnhardt himself acknowledges the fact that he’s more famous for his non-racing ventures. “It is totally fine with me that someone may remember me for other things aside from my accolades on the racetrack,” he said. “Or what I did behind the wheel of a race car.”

Brad Keselowski compares Dale Earnhardt Jr. to John Madden

John Madden is arguably one of the biggest names in NFL history. As a player, he never really turned the needle, but he rose to massive heights as coach of the Oakland Raiders. He guided the bay area team to eight playoff appearances, seven division titles and their first-ever Super Bowl win in 1976.

After his retirement, he became a colour commentator for the sport, calling games from 1979-to 2008. The ‘Madden’ name will be synonymous with NFL, for generations to come.

Keselowski, who won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2012, compared Earnhardt’s legacy to that of the former Raiders coach.

“By nature, when you’re in the media as a race-car driver, people over time remember you more so for that than they do for your driving,” said Keselowski.

“Just because of how our memories all work. You remember all the recent. Your career on the racetrack, in general, is shorter than what it is off the racetrack.”

“Look at John Madden. He had one of the outstanding careers as a football coach, and people know him for a football game,” he added.

