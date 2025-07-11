mobile app bar

Zane Smith Reveals How His Team Is Dealing With Massive Setback in NASCAR Lawsuit

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith (71) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 14, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith (71) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The latest development in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ charter lawsuit against NASCAR is that the teams could soon face the real possibility of running as open entries in Cup races, as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a rehearing request last week. With the major implications of that decision, drivers like Zane Smith from the FRM camp are keeping such distractions out of their minds as the sport heads to Sonoma this Sunday.

Elaborating on what he thinks during such uncertain times for his employer, Smith seemed to pay minimal heed to the distractions, deeming the process “well above his pay grade.”

“My focus is on just competing to the best of my capability with this whole 38 group, and my role is to bring good energy to my team and keep them fired up,” said the No. 38 Ford Mustang driver.

The challenges for the teams and drivers, if they are to be classified as open entries, double during any given weekend, as qualifying on Saturday would determine whether the driver even qualifies for Sunday’s race. This also increases pressure on drivers to perform while altering the dynamics of the winnings received by the organization at the end of every event.

“We’re all just focused on our jobs and allowing the lawyers to take care of that side. We’re racers, not lawyers. I don’t know anything about that, so I’m not gonna act like I do. We’re excited to go compete, and with this charter change, we often don’t see 40-plus cars, so I don’t know what it will look like,” Smith added.

With the tools in the race shop and his driving skills behind the wheel remaining the same, Smith argues that in an ideal world, nothing should change for the team, no matter what the circumstances present.

With the long and complex process of the legal proceedings still underway, it is unclear which way the scales are expected to tip once everything is said and done in the court.

One thing, however, according to 23XI Racing‘s attorney Jeffrey Kessler, is certain: the rejected appeal does not affect the separate antitrust case against NASCAR.

“This decision has no bearing on the strength of our antitrust case, which we look forward to presenting at trial. We are committed to racing this season as we continue to fight for more competitive and fair terms for all teams to ensure the future of the sport, and remain fully confident in our case,” Kessler told NBC Sports.

It remains to be seen how this ever-evolving story develops.

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

