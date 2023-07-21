“I Don’t Think as a Company, We Are Where We Were”: Alex Bowman Makes Stunning Revelation on Hendrick Motorsports Amid Disastrous Season

Hendrick Motorsports is a team that is often associated with winning NASCAR Cup Series races and titles. This year though, despite a pleasant start to the season, the team seems to have fallen back from the rest of the competition. Currently looking at the standings, aside from William Byron Kyle Larson, the others are struggling to even make it to the playoffs.

While much of the struggles of Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman can be attributed to injuries, their overall performances have not improved by any significant measure either. Recently while speaking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Bowman spoke about the current state that his team was in, making a stunning revelation amid their horrid season.

Alex Bowman reveals Hendrick Motorsports’ performance situation



Bob Pockrass, asked Bowman about how his performance had changed ever since he returned to the car after his injuries. Essentially mentioning how HMS started out the season strong, although seem to have fallen back now.

Bowman replied, “It’s probably a little bit of both. Sitting out of a race car for four weeks while everybody’s in the race car getting better is definitely not a good thing.”

“You definitely fall behind a little bit there. But the garage, the ebbs and flows of it, I don’t think as a company, we are where we were when we started the year.”

He added, “Obviously, we were super strong each and every week then. Not that we’re not strong right now, I just feel like other guys have definitely gotten stronger. We’re all working hard at it.”

Bowman and Elliott languish outside of the playoffs with diminishing hope



Both Bowman and Elliott had missed a couple of races mid-season. Although, this was due to injuries they had suffered outside of the NASCAR Cup Series. But looking at them now it has been quite some time since their return. Yes, they would have required some time to slowly start improving, but with barely six races remaining in the regular season, there have been growing concerns about their playoff contention.

At this stage, both drivers require a win for them to get into the postseason. However, as time keeps eroding away, things are starting to look grim for both drivers. Bowman currently occupies the 20th slot in the standings, meanwhile, Elliott holds the 23rd position.

Logically, there are enough spots for the round of 16, considering there have only been 11 different winners, not counting Shane Van Gisbergen. So technically, there is a chance for both HMS stars, but there is a lot at stake, with very little time.