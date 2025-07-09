“Something That We Needed to Do”: Chase Briscoe Makes Feelings Clear About NASCAR’s Experiment in Iowa

Since its opening in 2006, Iowa Speedway has played host to 21 IndyCar races, 21 Xfinity events, and 13 Truck Series showdowns. But it wasn’t until last year that NASCAR’s premier series finally rolled into town. The long-awaited Cup Series debut proved worth the wait, with a sold-out crowd and packed grandstands for the ARCA Menards, Xfinity, and Cup Series triple-header.

NASCAR, which purchased the track in 2013 for $10 million, didn’t have it on the original 2024 calendar but slotted it late to fill the gap left by Auto Club Speedway’s closure for renovation. The gamble paid off handsomely.

Ryan Blaney, whose Iowa roots run deep through his mother’s side, captured the win in what many hailed as one of the finest short-track races in recent memory, despite a partial repave. And now, Chase Briscoe is thrilled to return there as well.

Speaking on Today’s Lely Radio Sports, Briscoe said, “I’m absolutely excited to go back (to Iowa). I think having Iowa on this schedule is something that we needed to do. It’s something that I’ve been waiting for the last six, seven years.

“Anytime somebody asks me where should the Cup Series go out, I’d always say Iowa Speedway. And it just for me is always my favorite racetrack until they repaved it. It’s not like quite my favorite now.”

Even so, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver tipped his cap to the venue’s racing-rich DNA. He continued, “But, it’s still this great venue and such a great area for motorsports. So obviously Knoxville right down the road, there’s just a ton of race fans in that area.

“So, it was always a market I felt like we needed to be in. Obviously, the fans were supportive when we came out last year. I’m sure they’re going to do the same again this year. So yeah, looking forward to get into Iowa and hopefully putting on a great race.”

The drivers’ reaction to last year’s race

Briscoe wasn’t the only one who felt the buzz last June and is excited to be there again. Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, Rodney Childers, Joey Logano, and many more also praised the crowd’s passion.

Buescher said, “We’ve got fans yelling over the fence at everybody walking by saying, ‘Thanks for coming. We’re glad you’re here. We’ve been waiting for this.’”

While Childers wrote on his X handle, “I loved this race track and the area.. We appreciate all the hard work of the track and @NASCAR to make this happen. And I hope we go back for many years to come.”

Logano said, “I joked around that I don’t know where everyone is coming from because I see a lot of cornfields out here, but they show up. It’s kind of like the ‘Field of Dreams.’ It’s definitely a cool place to see everyone show up and want to see a NASCAR race.”

Keselowski stated, “It’s nice to add a new venue to this sport that’s an actual stock car-esque track and that’s clearly what Iowa is, so I’m really pumped for this community.”

That kind of reception left little doubt. Short-track racing still has its diehards, and the Next Gen car might have finally found a bullring where it can shine.