How Being A Dog Owner Helps Chase Briscoe Keep His Spirits Up After Bad Racing Weekends

Chase Briscoe has, for the moment, completely stepped away from dirt racing, even though he has openly admitted he loves competing on dirt. He has put that chapter on the shelf because he wants to spend more time at home with his family, which includes his wife and their three children, with the NASCAR offseason in full swing.

During the downtime, Briscoe also accepts how he finds equal joy in being around his pets, since he considers them part of his family. More often than not, time with his dogs helps him shake off the sting of a rough weekend, giving him a quick lift when the results do not fall his way.

The 2025 NASCAR Championship finalist has three dogs: two French bulldogs named Ricky and Callie, and a Great Dane called Blue. Briscoe describes Ricky as feisty, Callie as relaxed, and Blue as massive and super lazy. Each one brings a different personality to the household, and each one finds a way to keep him grounded when the season tests his resolve.

His social media accounts make that bond quite clear. The JGR driver has frequently posted pictures of his furry friends, whether he is simply sitting with them, getting smothered by one of them, or watching one grab a paintbrush and smear color across its own face. At times, he has shared photos of Blue walking beside his young son, Brookes, capturing quiet moments and showing how seamlessly his dogs blend into his daily life.

As he explained in a 2021 interview with Frontstretch, Briscoe has been a dog-lover from the start because he has always had them growing up. He said, “They’ve been awesome. I’ve always had dogs growing up, and truthfully, you have a bad day in general or at the racetrack, you come home, and they don’t know what’s going on. They’re just happy to see you. I think that’s the best part about it.”

He added, “It doesn’t matter if they haven’t seen you in five minutes or five days. They’re just as excited. That’s always a way to bring your spirits up, and it’s just been fun to watch them grow. It’s been fun to watch them both grow up and have them in our lives.”

Back in the day, the #19 JGR driver‘s parents handled most of the responsibility. Briscoe obviously cared about those dogs, but he wasn’t the one raising them and therefore didn’t share the same attachment. Now that the dogs belong to him and Marissa, the connection has taken root differently. He carries pride and a level of attachment he never experienced before.