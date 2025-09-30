How Kyle Larson’s “Once-in-a-Lifetime” Experience of Meeting Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Came About

Kyle Larson recently made a timely detour before the Kansas weekend, stopping in to visit the Kansas City Chiefs, a franchise that has become the gold standard for championships under quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid at the helm, Kansas City has captured three Super Bowl titles in the Mahomes era.

Advertisement

An avid NFL fan, Larson soaked in the experience, watching the Chiefs go through their paces and seeing firsthand how a perennial contender operates behind closed doors.

The Chiefs shared the moment on their official Twitter handle, posting photos of Larson alongside Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Their caption read, “We had a special visitor on site today! Thanks for stopping by, @KyleLarsonRacin , and good luck this weekend ️.” Larson, in turn, called it an honor to meet Mahomes and Kelce.

We had a special visitor on site today! Thanks for stopping by, @KyleLarsonRacin, and good luck this weekend ️ pic.twitter.com/wQ1QHeBBt1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2025

He explained that the connection came not through the star players themselves but through Chiefs general manager Brett Veach

“I went out to the facility earlier this season. Brett Veach, the general manager, I did not know, but till a couple of years ago, he was a real big fan of mine. He had us out and hosted us earlier this year, and then he was able to kind of line it up again this time. So it was really cool.”

Larson added that the experience was elevated by bringing along crew chief Cliff Daniels and engineer Rudy Fugle, a diehard Chiefs fan.

“You know we had Cliff out there and Rudy, who is a huge Chiefs fan. It was really neat to be there and get to sit in the quarterback meeting before their practice. That was really cool to see how they operate and prepare for a practice. That is once in a lifetime opportunity.”

If nothing else, the visit served as a shot in the arm for the #5 HMS driver. He rolled to a top-10 finish at Kansas after starting third, building on his seventh-place effort at New Hampshire. Still, after a rocky first round of the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver knows the Roval looms large if he intends to keep his points cushion intact.