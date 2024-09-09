ManningCast Schedule 2024: Which Guests Will Peyton and Eli Host, Release Date and Members Onboarded

Peyton and Eli kicked off the fourth season of the ESPN and Omaha Productions’ ManningCast with a bang. They did so by releasing a great 10-minute comedic musical featuring the brothers’ original songs and cameos from Hollywood bigwigs and football stars like Robert Downey Jr., Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Reid, Jason Kelce, and more.

The hit show’s popularity soared last season with the Manning brothers able to bring in numerous A-list celebs and stars, capturing fans’ attention. As reported by ESPN press room, this season will consist of 11 episodes and kicks off with the Monday Night Football prime-time game between the Jets and the 49ers on September 9th. It will feature the highly anticipated return of Aaron Rodgers.

Following Week 1, the ManningCast will return in Week 2 on September 16th, featuring Kirk Cousins and the Falcons as they face the Eagles. Cousins, who appeared as a guest on the show last season, will now be in the spotlight on the field.

The show will then return in Week 5 for a matchup between Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and the Saints on October 7th. In Week 6, the show will feature the Jets facing off against Josh Allen’s Bills, setting up another thrilling Monday Night Football matchup.

Week 7 features a double-header, covering two key games. In the first, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens face off against the Buccaneers. Game 2 will see the Chargers clash with the Cardinals.

For Week 8, on October 28th, Peyton and Eli will cover the Giants taking on the Steelers. The following week, November 4th, features Tampa Bay battling the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

In Week 9, Dak Prescott, fresh off a $240 million contract, will lead the Cowboys against C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Then, in Week 12, on November 25th, a much-anticipated clash between the Harbaugh Brothers will take center stage.

In Week 14, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will go head-to-head with the Cowboys, promising another thrilling matchup. And like last season, the ManningCast will also cover one Wild Card playoff game, set for January 13th.

It’s also worth noting that Bill Belichick will appear as a guest in the first half of each of the 11 editions of the ManningCast. However, his presence won’t be limited to Monday Night Football. The future Hall of Fame coach will also join Peyton in a new ESPN original series, ‘The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick.’

The series premiered on September 6th and will feature the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach breaking down the two teams that will appear on MNF. A new 30-minute episode of this show will be released every Friday before the Monday Night ManningCast fixture.

Last season, the popular show averaged 1.24 million viewers and featured guests such as Will Ferrell, John McEnroe, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Caitlin Clark, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This year’s guest lineup has yet to be revealed, but for Week 1, in addition to Belichick, Adam Sandler and Chris Jones are also set to make appearances. If we were to speculate, the fan-favorite show will likely feature several NFL athletes and high-profile celebrities throughout the season, as it did last year.

The show has already made a name for itself, even winning the ‘Most Outstanding Live’ award at the 2024 Sports Emmys. To catch the episodes, tune in to ESPN2 or stream them on ESPN+.