Dez Bryant Firmly Responds to X User Peeking Into the WR’s Pockets: “Quit Being So Weird and Jealous”

Dez Bryant is sick and tired of fans constantly peeking into his pockets. A recent viral video captured former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant engaged in a high-stakes game of chance, betting $10,000 on “red”. However, the consequence of the huge bet saw the ball land on “black.” Despite the unexpected outcome, Bryant was seen smiling gleefully, unaffected by the loss of his significant amount.

The video quickly made rounds on social media, drawing a mix of reactions from fans. While some were amused by Bryant’s amused demeanor, others took aim at the financial gamble. Bryant, who was widely known for his enigma as a wide receiver, responded to fans who targeted him for his spirit.

In a tweet addressing the scrutiny, Bryant fired back at haters, urging them to tone the unreasonable hatred down. Moreover, a fan quipped about him writing, “Brother bout to give that parlay money back already lmao”. This caught his special attention, only to receive a fiery comeback from the free agent. Therefore, he revealed that he plans to lose more money, to upset people more who already doubted him.

“Im buying a property with the money. Since you so concerned about what im doing with my money…Yall gotta quit being so weird and jealous on this app. I’m going to bet another 10k to piss you off some more.”

Known for his outspoken nature, Bryant is no stranger to engaging with fans on social media. He often addresses criticism head-on. He was also believed to possess attitude problems early in his career. But, the haggling has been constant for Dez Bryant who often wagers huge amounts.

As far as his football career is concerned, Bryant remains a free agent, with no official retirement announcement. While his future in the NFL is uncertain, Bryant continues to stay active in the football world. He was recently seen working out with fellow receiver DeAndre Hopkins, sparking speculation about potential team-ups. While his career hasn’t been stable, his financial luck seems to have grown with better wagers in hand.

Dez Bryant Recently Won $400k on a Basketball Bet

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant had a better wagering day earlier this Feb., hitting the jackpot with a $416,970.35 win. This massive win on a 13-leg college basketball parlay came after placing a modest $767 bet. To elaborate, the bet was placed at an incredible +54215 odds. Bryant’s massive win came to fruition when Nevada clinched a 69-66 victory against UNLV, earning him recognition as one of the prime bettors.

While this victory is undoubtedly impressive, it’s just one among many successful bets for Dez Bryant. Recently, he was spotted at a casino placing live bets, including a daring wager on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII. Despite not cashing in on every opportunity, Bryant’s knack for scoring big wins has been undeniable.

Despite a near-miss on another potentially lucrative parlay, Dez Bryant’s winnings explain his $10k bet with just a 50 percent probability. His adeptness with his track record of massive success shows great potential. Meanwhile, his love for the NFL arena has barely faded with some significant bets on his former team Dallas Cowboys forming a part of his betting portfolio.