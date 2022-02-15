“Naseem Shah doing his best Shaheen Afridi encore”: Ian Bishop praises Naseem Shah on striking early wickets during Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match in PSL 7

Ian Bishop praises Naseem Shah as latter rattles Peshawat Zalmi’s top order at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on his 19th birthday.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Gladiators’ speedster Naseem Shah, displaying a wonderful exhibition of pace bowling struck twice in his very first Over.

Taking the field post losing the Toss, Ahmed Shehzad’s teenage pacer bowled a spearing toe-crushing Yorker on the very first delivery of his night to the Afghan Southpaw batter Hazratullah Zazai (1 off 4). A touch late to bring his bat down, Zazai was hit on his toe, right in front of the middle stump as Shah did not even bother to wait for the umpire to raise his finger.

A couple of deliveries later, the 19-year-old cleaned up England’s power hitter Liam Livingstone (0 off 3) with a 145 km/h pacey delivery, as Shah saw the beautiful sight of the stumps being uprooted prior his ecstatic celebration.

Ian Bishop praises Naseem Shah

A fast bowling legend himself, West Indies’ Ian Bishop took to his social media handle to acknowledge and praise Naseem Shah’s effort which sent both the T20 batting stars back to their hut.

Shah’s pace bowling display, made him jog down his memory, as he reminisced Shaheen Afridi’s wickets off consecutive deliveries with the new ball a couple of nights ago versus the Quetta Gladiators. Afridi had dismissed Jason Roy and James Vince in his very first Over as well to ultimately come up with a ‘Man of the Match’ performance.

Also, Naseem Shah is celebrating his 19th birthday today.

Naseem Shah doing his best Shaheen Afridi encore🙂🙂🙂🙂. — Ian Bishop (@irbishi) February 15, 2022

Watch Naseem Shah dismissing Hazratullah Zazai and Liam Livingstone

