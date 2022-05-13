“With my first pick in the NBA All-time draft, I select Allen Iverson!”: When the Inside Crew lost it at Charles Barkley selecting AI over Michael Jordan in the NBA all-time draft

Charles Barkley’s stint with Inside the NBA has been remarkable, to say the least.

The “round mound of rebound” took on a role as the lovable goof with the Inside crew and has left us all in splits with his takes on multiple instances. Chuck took on this role post-retirement after a long and successful career in the league in 2000.

Barkley was a physical, tough player during his time in the NBA. A superstar and former MVP, Chuck is a part of the NBA’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams. His transformation from a rough, controversial player to a goofy retired analyst has been wholesome and endearing.

His interactions with Shaquille O’Neale, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson are highly anticipated and have made them one of the most successful “analysts” in the game.

Chuck’s blunt and blonde moments have had their fair share of screen time as well. Sir Charles has entertained and evoked disbelief with some ridiculous takes and his famous “Guarantees”.

Did Chuck actually pick AI ahead of Michael Jordan?

In a way, yes.

The Inside crew held an “Ultimate Draft” during the lead-up to the All-star game in 2011. Former NBA stars Chris Webber, Kevin McHale, Steve Kerr, and Reggie Jackson joined Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley in a mock draft of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Charles Barkley, with the first pick of the draft, selected Allen Iverson in a decision that stunned everyone. With Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and the likes available on the board, Chuck’s decision baffled the crew and their reactions are pure comedy.

This sequence was so funny, Ernie Johnson brought it back up at the All-Star weekend in 2018. This time around, the crew was drafting the 2018 all-stars and Chuck was denied the first selection as punishment for his blasphemous pick in 2011.

The decision to not select Jordan made even less sense, knowing how closely linked Barkley and Jordan were as players. This blooper by Chuck will definitely feature right on top of his long list of ridiculous statements.

Basketball fans will forever remember Chuck’s stint with TNT with fond memories. A legend on and off the court, never change, Sir Charles. Never change.

