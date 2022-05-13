Basketball

“With my first pick in the NBA All-time draft, I select Allen Iverson!”: When the Inside Crew lost it at Charles Barkley selecting AI over Michael Jordan in the NBA all-time draft

"With my first pick in the NBA All-time draft, I select Allen Iverson!": When the Inside Crew lost it at Charles Barkley selecting AI over Michael Jordan in the NBA all-time draft
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"Jimmy Butler has shown more heart this game than Ben in his whole career": Sixers fans express their misery to the news of Philly choosing Simmons over Heat star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"With my first pick in the NBA All-time draft, I select Allen Iverson!": When the Inside Crew lost it at Charles Barkley selecting AI over Michael Jordan in the NBA all-time draft
“With my first pick in the NBA All-time draft, I select Allen Iverson!”: When the Inside Crew lost it at Charles Barkley selecting AI over Michael Jordan in the NBA all-time draft

Charles Barkley’s stint with Inside the NBA has been remarkable, to say the least. The…