“Klay Thompson used his first NBA paycheck of $35K to buy a pool table!”: Warriords star explains hilarious reason behind his first ever purchase with NBA salary

NBA YouTuber explains how Warriors star Klay Thompson spent his NBA money for the first time after being drafted by Golden State

Klay Thompson is a man of strange interests, we won’t lie to you on that one.

This is the man who decides to look like Captain Haddock from Tintin during every NBA game. He arrives at every home game and practices in a boat, and overall he is a man of peculiar tastes.

With this in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his purchases have been known to be a bit off-beat, to say the least. And let’s just say, his first-ever purchase, after procuring an NBA contract didn’t stray much from those lines, either.

Klay Thompson purchased a pool table as his first expense of choice after receiving his first NBA paycheck

Other NBA players may buy boats, planes, jewelry, and heck even houses with their first-ever NBA paycheck. But Klay? Well, it appears that he was built differently from the very start.

Don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Is it weird that this doesn’t really even surprise us.

Klay Thompson is the mellow king of the NBA. He has always been a bit different. So really, should we be surprised that his first-ever purchase was as mundane as a pool table?

We certainly don’t think so.

