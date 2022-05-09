Basketball

“Charles Barkley, I’d pick Popeye Jones before I ever pick you”: When Shaq had to be held back by Kevin Garnett after hearing Chuck pick Wilt Chamberlain over him

“Charles Barkley, I’d pick Popeye Jones before I ever pick you”: When Shaq had to be held back by Kevin Garnett after hearing Chuck pick Wilt Chamberlain over him
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Jassi jaisa koi nahi": Yuvraj Singh hails Jasprit Bumrah as he registers his IPL career best figures vs KKR in IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Charles Barkley, I’d pick Popeye Jones before I ever pick you”: When Shaq had to be held back by Kevin Garnett after hearing Chuck pick Wilt Chamberlain over him
“Charles Barkley, I’d pick Popeye Jones before I ever pick you”: When Shaq had to be held back by Kevin Garnett after hearing Chuck pick Wilt Chamberlain over him

Shaq claims he’d pick Popeye Jones over Charles Barkley after the latter says Wilt Chamberlain…