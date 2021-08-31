“NBA 2K22 releases official gameplay trailer”: LeBron James is back with No. 6 and Russell Westbrook makes his debut in purple and gold

NBA 2k22 launches its game-play trailer with some stellar features and updates. Some of the highlights being LeBron James wearing No 6 and Russell Westbrook in purple and gold.

There has been a lot of buzz lately around the latest edition of NBA 2k. Though not officially launched yet. The game has been making a lot of headlines for its players’ ratings.

LeBron James was one of the first few to call out the company for a 96 rating of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who he thought were a 99.

Kevin Durant made no qualms about disapproving his rating on the game.

“I think my rating should be a 99 on NBA 2K. I work extremely hard. I can make shots from all over the floor. I am a solid passer, a great rebounder. Yeah, I pretty much do everything great. That’s why I should be a 99.”

Recently, the company dropped its latest trailer, giving us a glimpse into its gameplay and what we can expect from its latest offering.

The LA Lakers are the talking point in the latest NBA 2k22 trailer.

The LA Lakers have made the most headlines during the 2021-22 off-season. The team has almost updated its entire roaster acquiring Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Rajan Rondo.

As NBA 2k released a trailer to its latest edition, one of the highlights of the 1:29 sec video is the LA Lakers. 4x NBA champion LeBron James is seen returning to wearing the No 6 jersey. The last time the superstar for that was during the 2013 NBA Finals when he played for the Miami Heat.

Probably the biggest off-season move of this year, Russell Westbrook makes his Lakers debut in the game and is seen dunking the ball.

Some of the other highlights of the trailer include Kelly Oubre in the Charolette Hornets uniform and the 1st pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham. The trailer also had Candace Parker, who makes the cover for the special edition.

Fans can preorder NBA 2K22 from now until Sept. 9, or they can purchase the game when it is released on Sept. 10 of this year.