“DeMar DeRozan an overall 90 in NBA 2K22?”: Ronnie 2K dismisses rumors surrounding the 4x All-Star, calling it fake

Recently, 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh dismissed all the false narratives about DeMar DeRozan having an overall 90 rating on NBA 2K22.

The latest edition of NBA 2k22 has caused quite a stir on social media with its recent release of players ratings. With top tier players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant voicing certain concerns.

One more player has made it to the list. There has been a lot of buzz around newly signed Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan having an overall 90 rating on 2K22 doing the rounds on social media.

The rating seemed bogus as 4x All-Star had a pretty lackluster 2020-21 season with the Spurs. The 32-year old averaged 21.6 PPG, 6.9 APG, and 4.2 rebounds on a dismal 25.7% shooting from the 3-point line.

2K marketing director Ronnie Singh was quick to dismiss the news, calling the rating fake. The Bulls star had an overall rating of 87 in the last edition of the video game.

Ronnie Singh rubbishes news of DeMar DeRozan having an overall 90 rating in NBA 2K22

A Twitter user named RaptorsHarris recently tweeted about DeRozan having an overall 90 rating on 2k22. However, 2k digital marketing director Ronnie Singh dismissed the rating calling it fake.

DeRozan starts as a 90 overall in 2K22 his first year as a Chicago Bull via (@NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/W7x41t8UIy — ♡ (@RaptorsHarris) August 21, 2021

Singh replied to the user saying, “If DeMar asks for his rating, he will get it.”

This is not accurate. Carry on. If DeMar asks for his rating, he will get it @DeMar_DeRozan — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 22, 2021

Ronnie further added that any other 2K rating releases from a source other than his or the official NBA 2k22 social media account are fake.

Don’t let fake screens fool you. You’re better than that. Unless you hear about it from myself or @NBA2K for next couple weeks, it’s likely fake. DeMar is not a 90. That screen is fake. Happy Sunday! — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 22, 2021

The former Raptors player’s highest rating was 89 during the release of NBA 2K19. However, DeRozan’s numbers have consistently dipped in the last 2 seasons. Thus making it next to impossible for him to have a jump to a 90 rating.

After having a rather disappointing 3 seasons playing as a Spurs, DeRozan was recently traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he will be joining forces with Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.