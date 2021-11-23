“You cannot do that, LeBron James gotta be suspended for one game, while Isiah Stewart deserves more stringent action”: Stephen A. Smith gives his take on the altercation during the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gives his take on the LeBron James-Isiah Stewart altercation during Sunday’s game in Detroit. While Smith states that James indulged in a dirty play, Stewart’s reactions made the situation worse.

The Lakers-Pistons game on Sunday took a nasty turn during the third quarter. Four-time NBA champion LeBron James was involved in an ugly altercation with Pistons center Isiah Stewart. James took a swing at the 20-year old what followed was total mayhem.

According to James, the hit was unintentional that resulted in Stewart having a bloody face. However, the situation got out of control as Steward made several attempts to charge towards the Lakers superstar, with officials, teammates, and coaches stopping him.

The unfortunate incident caused had both James and Stewart tossed out of the game. Post the Lakers winning the game. Everyone began analyzing the altercation and the consequences that it would have. While some blamed James for it, some believed Stewart’s reactions were uncalled for in the situation.

Recently, First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his view on the murky situation. According to Smith, James indulged in a dirty play, while Stewart’s reaction made it worse.

Stephen A. Smith addresses the altercation between LeBron James-Isiah Stewart.

The veteran analyst made no qualms about calling James’ play dirty. However, Stewart’s charging towards the four-time Finals MVP while causing harm to the officials, coaches, and teammates on the way was dangerous.

Smith seconded Anthony Davis’ statement of James not having a reputation of being a dirty player. However, there was no justification for James swinging his elbow at the Pistons player. The First Take analyst stated that the Lakers superstar deserved a one-game suspension.

On the other hand, Stewart causing chaos could have had several people injured. In light of the unfortunate Malace at the Palace incident, the league rules have become highly stringent. Thus Smith believed the Pistons center should be suspended for multiple games.

Smith spoke about how James knew he was at the wrong.

“Now LeBron backpedaled and all of that stuff, people texting me and tweeting look at LeBron backing up. I will remind everybody that it was not like the brother was coming after me. LeBron’s 6″9′, 250-260 lbs, it ain’t like he’s some punk, he knew he was wrong.”

Smith added,

“All of that extra stuff that Isiah Stewart did was completely uncalled for, he was out of control and you can’t have that.”

.@stephenasmith believes LeBron needs to be suspended for a game for his role in the altercation in Detroit. “LeBron’s 6’9, 250-260 lbs. It ain’t like he’s some punk. … He knew he was wrong.” pic.twitter.com/v7kdV4VZBI — First Take (@FirstTake) November 22, 2021

Recently, the NBA announced that James would be suspended for one game, while Stewart faced a two-game suspension.