NBA All-Star Game 2024: Best Restaurants Around the Indiana Pacers’ Stadium

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is heading to Indiana for only the third time in the event’s illustrious history. It was first held in the Hoosier State in 1953 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, while All-Star Weekend was last held in Indiana in 1985, with the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis playing host to the festivities. Unfortunately for the East, the city of Indiana has been a lucky place to play for the Western Conference teams, as the West All-Stars have won both contests that have happened here.

Advertisement

The 2024 All-Star Game will be held on February 18th at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, the home arena of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The stadium is located in downtown Indiana and has plenty of terrific restaurants around it that fans can visit during the All-Star weekend. Here are some of the top picks:

Pier 48 Fish House and Oyster Bar

If you are in the mood for seafood, Pier 48 Fish House and Oyster Bar is the place to be. This restaurant is located on South Pennsylvania Street, merely 0.3 miles from the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2aMf9sr087/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans can enjoy fresh oysters, and a variety of seafood dishes, including calamari, shrimp, tuna, salmon, lobster, crab, and a slew of chicken and pork dishes. The restaurant also caters to vegan and vegetarian patrons. The restaurant is rated a modest 4.0 on Yelp, but most of their recent reviews have ranged between 4 and 5.

Pearl Street Pizzeria

If you are craving Italian food, Pearl Street Pizzeria is the place to visit. Located 0.3 miles from Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, this 13-year-old restaurant is a staple among Indianapolis citizens. Pearl Steet Pizzeria has a shotgun-style bar and serves craft for patrons to savor. It’s the perfect place to catch a sporting event.

The restaurant serves everyone’s favorite Italian dishes such as meatballs, crostini, and breadsticks in starters, and also has incredible soup and salad options. Their fresh oven-baked pizzas, delicious sandwiches, wraps, and flavorful calzones especially make this restaurant a must-visit. Pearl Street Pizza has only 29 reviews on Yelp, but almost every one of them is positive, evidenced by its 4.5 rating.

Nada

Nada is a Mexican restaurant chain with just five branches across the US, with the one in Indianapolis less than half a mile from Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. It has a small but well-curated menu, and every dish is a hit among its patrons. The restaurant serves Mexican classics like tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, and antojitos.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzeYw-UMgNK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It also has vegan and vegetarian options and serves a variety of delicious cocktails. Their churros and tres leches are fan favorites. The restaurant has been reviewed by almost 2,000 patrons on Yelp and has an impressive 4.3 rating. A place to visit if you are in the mood for Mexican food while in Indianapolis during the All-Star weekend.

Prime 47 Steakhouse

Indianapolis is well-known for its steakhouses, and Prime 47 is the perfect place to visit if you are craving a massive meal before or after the game. Located 0.2 miles from the arena, Prime 47 is revered for its terrific steaks and friendly staff. Their extensive menu will leave you floored. They offer prime cuts, 47-day aged steaks, and wagyu beef.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuu7KbgOPyJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Seafood enthusiasts have many options in starters and slides. They also serve salmon, bass, crab, and oysters. Patrons can pair their food with wine, bourbon, beer, cocktails, or bottled refreshments. It’s the perfect place for a family meal or a group dinner. The restaurant has over 2,000 reviews on Open Table and has a 4.7 rating. Prime 47 is a fan-favorite among steak and seafood enthusiasts in downtown Indy.

Vicino

Vicino is a fine-dine Italian restaurant located just over a mile from the Pacers’ home stadium. The restaurant doesn’t have the biggest menu in the world however, that doesn’t take away from the experience. They serve pizza, pasta, steak, salad, and seafood, ensuring patrons can enjoy whatever they are in the mood for. They also have vegan and vegetarian options. Vicino serves classic Italian desserts like Bombolini, Canoli, and Zagbaglione.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0R2AVtLh7S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Vicino is a relatively new restaurant and a 4.0 rating on Yelp after 90 reviews. It is admittedly a bit pricey, however, the food is worth what you pay, making it a must-visit if you’re in town for the All-Star weekend.