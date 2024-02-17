Kai Cenat Recreates Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Championship Locker-Room Photo After the NBA All-Stars Game

The NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game was one of the most awaited basketball events since the beginning of 2024. Kai Carlo Cenat III, a streaming sensation with 9 million followers on Twitch was counted as one of the influencer celebrities playing for Team Shannon. Other popular content creators and influencers in the game included Lilly Singh in Team Shannon and Tristan Jass in Team Stephen A.

The much-awaited clash between Team Shannon and Team Stephen A took place at the Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024. However, the game did not turn out to be as Kai Cenat had hoped. Although this was his first celebrity game, he had predicted that he would be the MVP of the game, and try to finish with 45 points, multiple assists, and rebounds.

According to sources, he had also asked Shannon Sharpe to trust him to win the title no matter the situation. However, unfortunately, the Twitch streamer was able to score only eight points in total while Micah Parsons, an NFL star took home the MVP title. However, Kai’s disappointing performance did not stop the team from achieving the title. Team Shanon defeated Team Stephen A 100-91.

Soon after, the award-winning streamer took it to X (Twitter) apologizing for his poor performance. Interestingly, he even recreated Kobe Bryant’s famous championship locker-room iconic photo from the 2001 NBA finals to go along with the apology post. Although Kai was forced to use a duffel bag in place of the trophy.

Sorry If I Let Y’all Down.. pic.twitter.com/x5IXMvWC4m — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) February 17, 2024

When did Kobe Bryant click the iconic picture?

The 2001 NBA Finals was a dignifying game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Eventually, the Lakers won the trophy, and it was the second consecutive title win for the team. After the win, a victory photo of Kobe Bryant was circulated showcasing him sitting on a shower stall holding the trophy. However, it had quite an emotional story behind it.

The sensational basketball personality was found holding the trophy and crying in the shower. While people thought it to be tears of joy, the true reason was his troubled relationship with his father. Since his parents did not approve of his marriage to Vanessa Bryant, they did not attend the marriage or Kobe’s game during the finals. According to sources, Kobe’s father was uncomfortable about Vanessa not being an African-American and thereby did not like Kobe’s selfless love and devotion towards her. Naturally, Kai Cenat recreating such an iconic photo clearly shows his devotion to the basketball legend.

