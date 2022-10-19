NBA Insider Claims LeBron James Could Become a Possible Trade Chip in Victor Wembanyama’s Acquisition

Victor Wembanyama’s future home in the NBA has suddenly become the talk of the town and even LeBron James isn’t safe.

Ever since the Metropolitans 92 side visited the USA for a couple of preseason contests, Victor Wembanyama has become a household name. The talented 7’3 Frenchman has been projected as the unmissable talent of the generation approaching his draft eligibility.

Not since LeBron James has the league prepared itself for a prospect in this manner. And it appears even the one and only King James isn’t immune to the Wembanyama enchantment.

While a generational tank has been touted, a LeBron-sized trade package can move minds. After all, even today, LeBron holds All-NBA status and global superstardom.

But with his productivity not behind him, would the Lakers ever consider such a move? According to inner sources coming from NBA executives, it appears a possibility still.

Do executives believe even LeBron James may feature in Wembanyama trade talks?

According to The Athletic‘s David Aldridge, it seems even James is a partable asset in the Wembenyama sweepstakes. Aldridge’s information comes from a Western Conference executive who has chosen to remain unnamed.

One has to be a generational talent of absurd proportions to be mentioned in a trade with LeBron James involved before he even touched NBA hardwood. Scouts and executives clearly believe in the Frenchman’s gargantuan potential.

Wembanyama’s first public appearance in the USA as a basketball phenom certainly has had quite an impact on the league. It isn’t every day that you see a 7’3″ big man move with the ball with such ease.

Is a literal change of guard going to be immortalized by a trade involving these two-star names? Only the outcome of the 2022-23 season can tell.

What can lead to a possible LeBron trade away from the Lakers?

As of today, the Lakers are 0-1 to start the 2022-23 season and suffered a mighty beating on opening night from the Warriors. The LeBron – AD – Westbrook trio warrants a divorce before further embarrassment.

With the Lakers left with an almost empty treasure chest of assets, a reset is incredibly tough. LeBron James, while still great, is not getting any younger. Anthony Davis allegedly does not even hold the trust of the front office as a franchise star. And let’s not even mention Russell Westbrook‘s struggles in LA.

Left with no moving space, the Lakers may take a second to analyze the assets at hand. Bringing in the next global superstar to the glamour of Los Angeles would be immense. The Hollywood entrance a Hall of Fame tier star talent deserves.

LeBron James seems to be their most valuable asset still. A limited set of first round-picks and role players can be thrown in. Would that be enough to sway the Wembanyama stakes? Or do Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, and Co. have some aces up their sleeve?

