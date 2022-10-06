“Not a Unicorn, Victor Wembanyama is an Alien”: LeBron James Likes What he saw From the 7’4” Frenchman’s Game

Victor Wembanyama took the internet by storm after recording 37 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks against the G-League Ignite.

Victor Wembanyama is projected to be the next big thing coming into the NBA. Standing at 7’4”, the French unicorn can dribble as efficiently as a guard, dish out accurate passes, knock down his jump shots, and is more than capable on the defensive end.

The 18-year-old has been an internet sensation for quite a while now. However, he became the talk of social media after his dazzling performance against the G-League Ignite.

It was merely his first exhibition game on American soil, and safe to say that the Metropolitans’ 92 big man didn’t disappoint the 200 scouts and NBA executives that came out to watch him play ball.

Victor Wembanyama impressed LeBron James

Despite suffering a 122-115 loss, Victor was the star of the battle. Playing a total of 33 minutes, the projected #1 pick of the 2023 draft stuffed the stat sheet with 37 points, four rebounds, and five blocks. During his insane scoring rampage, Wembanyama also drained seven three-pointers at an incredible 63.6% efficiency and converted 8 of the 12 free throws he attempted.

Not only did numerous NBA GMs speak highly of the youngster, but even LeBron James had high praises from Victor. Post the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns preseason clash, Bron was asked whether he got the time to have a look at Victor’s performance from the exhibition game.

LBJ went on to detail every aspect of Wembanyama’s game that he enjoyed watching. Calling him an “alien”, King James said:

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s [Wembanyama] more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor,” said James.

“I mean at 7’4 or 7’5 or 7’3, or whatever the case might be. His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step back jumpers out of the post, step back threes, catch and shoot threes, block shots,” added James.

“He’s for sure a generational talent and hopefully, he continues to stay healthy as it’s most important for him personally,” said the Lakers forward.

“You can tell he’s loving the game, he was smiling a lot last night during the game. He’s a big-time player,” said James.

Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson to go head-to-head again

Before the two faced off against each other, Victor and Scoot Henderson were considered to be two of the lottery picks. And now many analysts and basketball enthusiasts are now sure that the duo would be the #1 and the #2 pick of the 2023 draft, respectively.

In what turned out to be an exciting and action-packed thriller, every basketball fan was glued to their television for the entire duration of the clash. Luckily, we are in for yet another treat as Victor and Henderson will meet in a re-match.

The Metropolitans 92-G-League Ignite will play their 2nd and final clash of this tour in the Dollar Loan Center with the game tipping off at 12 PM PT.

