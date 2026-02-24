mobile app bar

Cade Cunningham Admits To Pistons Not Being Able To Figure Victor Wembanyama Out

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Victor Wembanyama(L) and Cade Cunningham(R)

The Detroit Pistons, who after going through a period of struggle, leapfrogged into becoming the best team in the Eastern Conference this season. But have they found the magic formula to get the better of every star player in the league? Not Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby is a one of a kind player, who moves effortlessly at 7’4″, can grab rebounds with ease, and also shoot from deep. Even the best defenders in the league struggle to defend against the Frenchman, which is why it doesn’t come as a surprise that Cade Cunningham also admitted that the Pistons couldn’t find a kryptonite.

In Detroit’s bout against the San Antonito Spurs on Monday, Wembanyama scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the Texas-based side’s 114-103 win. He also had six blocks and was a true monster in the paint. Cunningham and Co. had no solution to that whatsoever.

“We just couldn’t figure Wemby out early enough,” the Pistons star stated. “Changed a lot of our shots, changed our approach and there were spurts where we found things and did things we like to do. He just changed too many shots and didn’t figure him out early enough.”

The words “early enough” carry a lot of weight here. Wemby is a type of player who simply cannot be allowed to get into groove. When he finds a rhythm offensively and defensively, no one in the NBA can stop him, not even the high-flying #1 side in the East.

The Pistons, however, did receive praise from Wembanyama, who gave credit where it was due. “They crush the boards, they force bad shots… I think this is the reason they are the 1st seed,”  the No. 1 pick from 2023 said.

For Wembanyama, it was a routine night. The Spurs continue their quest to challenge OKC Thunder for the #1 spot in the West, and they could very well do so before the playoffs begin in a couple months’ time. Speaking post game, Wemby lauded the whole group and said, “It’s definitely a night where we confirmed progression. And confirmed potential as well… That was a good test.”

