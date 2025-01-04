“How You Move Like Me But Better Than Me”: Stephen Curry Pays Impersonating Influencer the Ultimate Compliment

Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Stephen Curry definitely seemed impressed with an impersonator who went all out to replicate the legendary point guard’s iconic moves. The creator, “simonssaysjax” on Instagram, showed off his impressive copycat abilities, which quickly caught the attention of the Warriors star.

Curry was apparently taken aback by Jaxon Simons’ seemingly effortless emulation. “How you move like me but better than me though,” the four-time champion commented, adding a laughing emoji at the end. Within just a day, the creator had captured the attention of the very man he was imitating.

Self-described as a sports comedian, Simons opened the video with a pair of Curry’s signature high-arching floaters. The first he missed, confidently stating “I understand it now” before nailing the second. Simons then shifted mimicking the 16-year veteran’s classic three-point stroke, remarkably emulating Steph’s catch-and-shoot and stepback threes.

With each make, the creator turned around to flash one of the 36-year-old’s memorable celebrations before switching into a different Steph jersey. Simons incorporated several iconic Steph mannerisms in his video, including chewing on his mouthguard, shimmying, and pointing to the sky after a deep make. He also managed to show off his impressive collection of the guard’s jerseys over the years, donning five unique uniforms throughout the video.

For any creator, being recognized by the main person whose attention they’re attempting to capture is the ultimate reward. Simons showed his appreciation to Curry, immediately pinning his comment and responding, “Just trying to shoot like the GOAT” with several emojis mixed in. The 10-time All-Star has gone on record sharing his own imitation stories, so it’s not too surprising to see Steph acknowledge a top-notch impression of him.

Stephen Curry admitted he used to imitate past NBA legends

Emulating legends isn’t just for the ordinary fan. Steph proved that even the most talented players would attempt to replicate their own role models before ever setting foot in the league. In a 2023 episode of Hot Ones, the two-time MVP shared who he looked up to as a boy. When looking at his perimeter-centric skillset and laundry list of accolades, it wasn’t too surprising to hear Steph rattle off three-point marksman Reggie Miller and former MVP, Steve Nash.

The Warriors guard explained how he learned from Miller’s ability to create space without the ball, which Steph has mastered throughout his Hall of Fame career. Nash’s playmaking chops and elite efficiency from every spot on the court make it easy to draw comparisons between Curry and the former Phoenix Sun.

As the highest-volume, highest-efficiency three-point shooter of all-time, Stephen Curry has seemingly managed to combine both of his role models’ strengths to perfection.