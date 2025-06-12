“Only a Few Icons”: Magic Johnson Elaborates on What Makes Steph Curry an All-Time Great

Not everyone believes that Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard of all time because of one man — Magic Johnson. Most can agree that Steph’s legacy and play style don’t compare to any playmaker who came before him, though. Mike Greenberg acknowledged this while asking Magic for his opinion on Steph’s all-time greatness. While the Lakers legend couldn’t outright say Steph is better than he was, Magic did have high praise for the two-time MVP.

Magic wasn’t afraid to share his belief that Steph is among the greatest hoopers of all time, period. The Hall of Famer also discussed — and agreed with — the commonly held sentiment that the Warriors guard changed the game. Magic echoed many of the same talking points that others share when talking about Curry’s impact on basketball.

While he believes Steph is undoubtedly NBA history’s deadliest marksman, Magic says Curry’s basketball legacy is more than simply his deep-range accuracy. He also helped build the league’s fan base with his unique skill set and unmatched shooting range. Not many athletes have matched the on- and off-court impact of Steph, according to Magic.

“[Steph] also brought in fans that we didn’t have in the NBA before, right?” Magic stated on Get Up. “He brought in kids. Kids love Steph Curry. They love how he shoots the basketball, but also how he carries himself as well. He’s an icon, and it’s only a few icons. He’s beloved. It’s only a few athletes that have ever been beloved, but Steph Curry is one of those guys.”

Magic continued to gush over Curry’s greatness, sharing that he’d definitely be on his own “Dream Team as the greatest to ever play this game.” He also insisted that the Dubs legend’s legacy won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Steph and LeBron will be remembered as the pioneers of this generation of basketball, Magic explained.

“And him and LeBron, legacy will live on forever,” Magic continued. “Young people don’t just look at [Steph’s] shooting ability. You also have to look at the guy. He helps other guys become better. There’s very few guys who’s ever played this game that’s ever made their teammates better.”

With eight championships between them, it’s difficult to say anyone has owned the last 15 years of basketball like LeBron and Steph. Their battles against each other have been legendary, but they’ve accomplished a lot individually as well. Steph’s legacy was once tied to his triumphs over LeBron, but his 2022 championship and Finals MVP officially broke him free from those constraints.

Stephen Curry has accomplished so much in his career that even Magic Johnson struggles not to refer to him as the greater player. As two completely different talents from vastly different eras, we’ll never truly have an accurate comparison between Magic and Steph. But both have long solidified their status as game-changing superstars.