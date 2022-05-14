Basketball

“$1 Billion! That’s how much Shaq’s business idea is worth!”: The Lakers legend’s college project fetched him an F

"$1 Billion! That's how much Shaq's business idea is worth!": How an F grade college project is worth more than a billion dollars
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Dwight Howard, you’re soft like a TEDDY BEAR!”: When Kobe Bryant dissed his former teammate by calling him soft following an in-game altercation
Next Article
"Opens up the door for Daniel Ricciardo to join Formula E"- McLaren fans react to the team buying Mercedes-EQ to compete in Formula E next season
NBA Latest Post
"Kendrick Perkins, you're welcome for the ratings!": Warriors' Draymond Green and ESPN analyst continue to bicker on Instagram, Draymond Jr. shares his views
“Kendrick Perkins, you’re welcome for the ratings!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green and ESPN analyst continue to bicker on Instagram, Draymond Jr. shares his views

Warriors’ Draymond Green responded to Kendrick Perkins putting up a tweet and deleting it via…