“$1 Billion! That’s how much Shaq’s business idea is worth!”: The Lakers legend’s college project fetched him an F

Shaq is an NBA legend and a successful businessman. However, his best business idea came when he was in college, it's worth $1 Billion now!

Shaquille O’Neal is an NBA legend, a famous broadcaster, and a successful businessman. He has a great track record of investing and some of the brands he has touched have skyrocketed in value.

Naturally, you would wonder if he developed his business acumen through his financial manager, or has he possessed it all along?

A closer look at his time in college reveals that Shaq did indeed have a fine understanding of business and even had an idea, which would be worth a billion!

Shaq's business idea received an "F" from his college professor. That "idea" is now worth nearly $1 billion.

How Shaq sought to build his own brand before he stepped foot in the NBA!

Shaquille O’Neal was a marketing student at LSU and he had a great idea. Shaq wanted to make his own brand just like Michael Jordan’s Jumpman.

He wanted to name it Dunkman! He presented it as a part of a marketing project. The ask was, to find something that they could see being sold in the foreseeable future.

4) Dunkman. MJ had Jumpman, so Shaq should have his own brand. He created:

— Shaq everything

The professor at the time did not think too highly of the idea and gave it an F. The reasoning was that big guys didn’t sell in the NBA. At the time, commercials were dominated by guards like Bird, Magic, and Michael Jordan.

Shaq eventually joined the NBA and signed with Reebok. He launched his own affordable brand and sold over 200 million pairs of shoes or $1 Billion in sales.

