“Shaq, you and Kobe Bryant should’ve won more championships!”: When Charles Barkley and Lakers legend got into a heated argument over ‘Big Diesel’s’ time in LA

Shaq and Charles Barkley got into a heated debate over whether or not the former should’ve won more rings with Kobe Bryant on the Lakers.

The greatest ‘one-two’ punch in NBA history is arguably Shaq and Kobe Bryant. The problem with them being on the court together as Lakers was the aforementioned statement. ‘One-two’ was something that neither wanted to accept as they both saw themselves as the ‘one’ on the ‘one-two’.

Bryant’s ascension into the best scorer in the game alongside Tracy McGrady for a short while led him to firmly believe he was the alpha on the roster. Shaquille O’Neal on the other hand, won three straight Finals MVPs so he had every right to continue to believe he was the definitive number one option on the purple and gold.

The two had several arguments behind closed doors, both in meetings in the locker room and on the court during practices. A potential brawl between Shaq and Kobe was also on the horizon before the two got separated by teammates.

Despite winning three straight titles together, Charles Barkley wonders if they could’ve won more if they ironed out their differences.

Shaq gets defensive about his time in Los Angeles when pushed by Charles Barkley.

During an ‘Inside the NBA’ segment, Charles Barkley repeatedly pushed Shaq into a corner by saying he believed the Los Angeles Lakers could’ve won more championships if he didn’t beef with Kobe Bryant. This irked ‘The Big Aristotle’ who defended his time in LA.

“What do you mean we should’ve won more? I got traded! We went to the Finals in 2004 but then I got traded. First of all Chuck, you don’t know what you’re talking about. It was a business move by Jerry West. I was the older guy. He called me and said, ‘Shaq, I don’t wanna pay you so I’m gonna move you.’ We ain’t never had beef.” [at the 4:30 minute mark]

There are several versions of various events O’Neal talked about here. Shaq was clear with his disdain for Kobe back in the day but has recently pivoted away from that saying it was actually a business move to garner attention.

Shaq also once said in an interview that he told the Lakers front office that he wants out after the Phil Jackson firing in the summer of ‘04. In this clip, he states Jerry West called him to say they’re letting him go.

Gets quite confusing at times on which narrative to believe in these situations.