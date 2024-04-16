1 Month Away From WNBA Debut, Caitlin Clark Reveals Rookie Season Plan on Indiana Fever

Credits: Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The entire basketball world tuned in tonight to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft. Unsurprisingly, after a historic senior year at Iowa, Caitlin Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever as the #1 pick. Sharing the court with her former teammate on Team USA and the 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, Clark reveals her game plan for the upcoming season.

In hindsight, the Indiana Fever missing out on the 2023 WNBA playoff has been a blessing in disguise. Due to their abysmal 13-27 record in the regular season, the Fever received the #1 pick in the draft and acquired a generational talent in Caitlin Clark. Apart from Clark, the Indiana side also has Aliyah Boston on the roster.

Sharing the hardwood with

Sharing the hardwood with Boston, Clark explained how she was planning on using her new teammate for the upcoming season. Apart from the sharpshooter revealing that she would mainly be feeding the ball to the 6ft 5” forward, the former also let out some lofty praise for “one of the best players in the league”.

“In my eyes, one of the best players in the league. And like I said, as a point guard, my biggest job is: I’m just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game… I’m gonna go in there and be like ‘hey, go make a layup.’ She’s gonna make my life easy.” “She’s just a great person. She loves the game, she knows the game… Brings a lot of joy to people when they watch her. So I can’t wait to be her teammate again,” Clark said.

Clark, who had been a lock for the #1 pick for the past few months, met up with her newest teammate Aliyah Boston moments after the WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert called out her name.

While Boston was present in New York to congratulate Clark, a majority of the remaining members on the roster were present at the WNBA Draft Party organized by the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As seen in the embed below, the players on the squad couldn’t contain their happiness as the former Iowa Hawkeyes star joined them.