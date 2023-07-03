1 Year Before Winning 1st Championship, Michael Jordan Announced His Retirement Plans With Arsenio Hall: “If My Career Ends Early, I Get to Play Golf”

Michael Jordan and his legacy were established before he won his six championships. In the 1980s, his basketball abilities attracted a massive following, and he became a global sensation. However, despite his consistent success, he faced difficulties taking his team deep into the playoffs. The toll on his body was evident, and in 1990, he discussed retirement on ‘The Arsenio Hall Show.’

In 1991, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to their first NBA championship. Just a year after his interview, he defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-to-one victory and received the finals Most Valuable Player award. This marked the beginning of his initial three-peat championship streak. From 1996 to 1998, the superstar achieved another three-peat.

Michael Jordan talks about retiring to play golf

In 1990, Michael Jordan appeared on ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ and was asked about coping with his workload. Michael stated that whenever he steps on the court, he always puts in 110% effort. He further expressed that if his career ended early, he would get to play golf. The statement received a massive round of applause from the fans. Here is what he said:

“When I play, I play hard all the time. There is no turning on here, turning off there. It’s a 110% at all times. So if I burn out, I burn out. It means my career is short and I go play golf somewhere.”

The Chicago Bulls superstar might be the most accomplished basketball player of all time, but his love for golf supersedes everything. An avid gambler, he bet thousands of dollars while playing the sport and continues to play to date. The player has also appeared in multiple charity tournaments and celebrity matches.

Jordan’s retirement from basketball

The six-time NBA champion had first taken his retirement in 1994 after winning his third consecutive championship. Due to the tragic death of his father, Michael decided to leave the sport and play baseball to fulfill his father’s wish. He would, however, return in 1995 after being unable to stay away from the game. The return would lead to another championship run.

Since retirement, Michael has kept himself busy by playing a tonne of golf. With a billion-dollar empire, Michael has also built his own private golf course. Grove XXIII is an invite-only private club and is located in Florida. It contains an 18-hole course and was opened in 2019.