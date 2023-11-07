“Ain’t Shot It This Bad in 18 Years!”: Chris Paul Addresses Shooting Struggles as Warriors Improve to 5–1 Road Record

Nov 1, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) holds onto the ball before dribbling up the court against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors improved upon their on-road record once again, this time taking down the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors increase their on-road record to 5-1. A big reason for the Warriors doing well on the road is the low turnover rate which is a promising sign as Golden State has historically been a team with a relatively high turnover rate.

With the recent addition of point God, Chris Paul, the effects are already visible. However, bringing Chris Paul on is not without its own problems, as CP3 has been struggling with his shot so far. But the recent game against Detroit was a blessing, as Paul seems to have found his stroke back, shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/3 from deep.

After the game, Chris was asked about his shooting performance and his recent shooting slump. Answering the question, Chris said “ I don’t know, I feel you keep shooting and eventually, you know hopefully they all average in. I probably ain’t shot it this bad in 18 years, so I like my chances. “

Chris Paul turns the clock back to Houston

Chris Paul has been struggling on the shooting end of his game and it’s no secret. This season, Paul is averaging a field goal percentage of just 31.8%. Even though the Warriors are currently 3rd in the West, Paul has been vocal about his struggles in finding his shooting rhythm.

But the little hiccup from CP3 can be attributed to growing pains with a new organization. On the passing end, Chris Paul has been elite, as the Warriors guard is already averaging nearly 8.0 assists this season. What’s staggering about this stat, is that Paul is averaging these numbers while keeping his turnovers at a career low, 0.9 for the season.

The Warriors and Paul are a great fit, as exhibited throughout this season. Paul not only takes ball distribution responsibilities away from Steph but also provides a shooting threat from three (in theory that is). Paul helps to keep the ball safe, thanks to his record-low turnover-to-assist ratio. Even Steve Kerr after the recent game against the Pistons, had a lot of praise for Paul. Answering a question about Paul, Kerr said ” Chris has made such a huge impact without making shots. Last couple of games, knocking shots down. It just adds to what he is doing. But 6 assists, and no turnovers, he is up to 62 assists, and 6 turnovers. I mean that’s insane. That is insane. What he is doing while we try to find our team, our rhythm. He is just keeping us in games, leading that second unit. Taking care of that ball, only eleven turnovers tonight. Chris has just been amazing for us. ”

Just like Kerr said, Paul has been a steal for the Golden State Warriors, as Paul can be the general that leads the Warriors bench during long games. Not only does the low turnover rate help, but also Paul’s experience of playing almost 20 seasons in the NBA, makes sure that he can guide players and be the veteran presence among the young guys.