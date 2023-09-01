“Stephen Curry Stop Shooting That Sh*t!”: Patrick Beverley Discusses Learning About Warriors Star’s Persistence on the Under-19 Team USA Squad

Stephen Curry has been making the headlines recently, whether it is his opinions or his off-court antics. Recently, Patrick Beverley decided to narrate an incident from 16 years ago, revealing Steph’s self-confidence. A part of the 2007 U-19 Team USA, Curry and Pat Bev were a part of the silver medal-winning roster. Narrating a story to Mark Cuban, Beverley mentioned how Jonny Flynn and he requested the Davidson Wildcat to stop attempting shots.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA. Apart from leading the Golden State Warriors to multiple Championship victories, The Baby-Faced Assassin has also made some great contributions to Team USA. Representing his nation at the international level, Curry has participated in three FIBA events. While he was a part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2010 and 2014, Curry was one of the promising young talents performing at the 2007 FIBA U-19 World Championship.

Patrick Beverley once requested Stephen Curry to stop shooting

Mark Cuban recently made an appearance on the latest episode of Pat Bev Pod. In the must-see hour-long episode, the two talk about a wide range of topics. At one point in the conversation, the Philadelphia 76ers Point Guard narrated a tale that displayed Stephen Curry’s self-belief.

Advertisement

During one point of the 2007 U-19 World Cup camp, the scrawny Guard kept missing his shots. His frustrated teammates – Beverley and Jonny Flynn – asked Curry to stop taking those attempts. However, an adamant Steph refused to comply with his teammates.

“Steph Curry shooting his shot. He’s missing all the time. Me and Jonny Flynn like ‘Steph, stop shooting that sh*t’. Steph responds ‘Bro, that’s my shot’.”

Beverley also believed that Steph’s high-arching floater was an unnecessary move in his arsenal. However, Pat Bev admitted being wrong.

“Shooting these high a** floaters, bro just shot the lay. Then I don’t know, 15 years (later) he’s Steph Curry. It might not work in the beginning, but if that’s your game, that’s your game,” Beverley said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatBevPod/status/1697362325085294696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Today, Steph is arguably the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. Heavily relying on his long-distance shots, the 6’2” shifty guard has managed to win two MVPs, four Championships, and revolutionized modern basketball. We’re glad that Curry didn’t pay much heed to Beverley’s comments 16 years ago.

Pat Bev revealed the difference in preparations for guarding Steph and Chris Paul

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul are two of the best Point Guards of their generation. However, for a defender as good as Patrick Beverley, he has completely different methods of preparation before playing the two icons.

Before matching up against CP3, Pat Bev revealed having some wine and being much more relaxed. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case when he’s set to face Steph.

Steph, who is known for humiliating his opponents, demands much more preparation. A year ago, Beverley explained how disciplined he was a day before facing the Golden State Warriors. Despite being in bed by 8 PM the previous night, Curry still manages to get the best of Beverley. In the 34 games that they’ve played against each other, the multiple-time All-Star has not only won more contests, but has also outscored, outrebounded, and recorded more assists than Beverley.