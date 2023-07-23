1 Year Prior to Blowing Charles Barkley’s Sixers Out of the Water, Michael Jordan’s ‘$500 Chips’ Gambling Scene Had Him Playing Craps with Chuck

The only smudge of scandal in Michael Jordan‘s dazzling basketball career is his habit of gambling, which caused him a lot of trouble in his career. The Chicago Bulls superstar’s gambling debts dominated media headlines at the time, prompting widespread PR concerns for the NBA. However, it was difficult to separate MJ from gambling, because it was kind of an outlet for him of his intensely competitive mindset. Jordan used to gamble before important playoffs series as well. He would find a companion in Charles Barkley in his trip to Atlantic city during the 1990 Eastern Conference semifinals, one year before facing the Philadelphia 76ers again in the East Semifinals. However, MJ wouldn’t be able to join Barkley the next year despite facing a similar situation in the playoffs.

Michael Jordan’s gambling stories would make a decent volume of tales if anyone wanted to transcribe them. The Bulls legend’s friendship with Charles Barkley is at the center of many of these stories. Others reveal MJ’s peculiar motivations behind gambling for money. In fact, Jordan once revealed that he liked gambling with his teammates because he wanted their money in his pockets.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley gambled amid a crucial playoffs series

Michael Jordan joined Charles Barkley at the craps table after Game 3 of the 1990 Eastern Conference semifinals between the Bulls and the Sixers. The Bulls were leading the Sixers 2-1 at that point in the contest. But Barkley didn’t have any qualms gambling with MJ with $500 chips on the table. The Sixers would eventually suffer a gentleman’s sweep in the series, with Jordan averaging 43 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in the series.

MJ wanted to repeat the same thing next year as the Bulls faced the 76ers once again in the East semifinals. However, he had to stay inside and tend his knee after Game 3, instead of going out with Barkley like the year before. Sam Smith lists the incident in his 1992 book The Jordan Rules:

“Jordan stayed in his room to get treatment on his knee. He had planned to go to Atlantic City with Barkley after Game 3; Jordan had gone last season after Game 3, had stayed all night, and had driven back directly to the team’s practice the next morning. He and Barkley had been at the craps table for a while playing with $500 chips.”

Jordan and the Bulls would again breeze past the Sixers 4-1 to secure their spot in the East Finals. In fact, the Chicago side would win their first-ever NBA Championship that year after edging out the Detroit Pistons and the Showtime Lakers in the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals respectively.

Barkley and MJ would hang out again during the 1993 NBA Finals

Despite losing out on two crucial playoffs series against MJ and the Bulls, Charles Barkley would play golf with his friend from Chicago during the 1993 NBA Finals as well. Many reports have suggested that Jordan befriended Charles before the 93 Finals solely to gain an advantage against him on the ultimate stage.

However, Barkley has denied ever letting his friendship with MJ affect his on-court game. The Bulls would complete their first three-peat after defeating the Charles Barkley-led Phoenix Suns in the 93 Finals.