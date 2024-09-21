Scottie Pippen Sets Out to Inspire Followers, Preaches How They’re “One Decision Away from a Whole New Life”

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; Scottie Pippen before the first half between the United States and France in the women’s gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Scottie Pippen has etched his name in the books of American Sports History. Now he is on a mission to inspire others to embark on a life-changing journey.

On his Instagram, he crafted an inspirational post, emphasizing the importance of creating strong bonds instead of just chasing monetary benefits.

He argued that a cheap and an expensive thing can often serve the same purpose. Therefore, just having something with a hefty price tag won’t quash the loneliness in life.

Pippen attached a pic of him smiling in a dark background and wrote,

“As you get older, you’ll realize that a $30,000 watch and a $30 watch both tell the same time. A Gucci wallet and a Target wallet hold the same amount of money. A $10,000,000 house and a $100,000 house host the same loneliness. A Ford will also drive you as far as a Bentley.”

“True happiness is not found in materialistic things, it comes from the love and laughter found with each other. Stay humble… the holes dug for us in the ground are all the same size,” he added.

Apart from the above Insta post, Pip penned stirring words in another Insta post as well. The 58-year-old urged people that one decision can change their lives within six months,

“6 months from now, you can be in a completely different space, mentally, spiritually, and financially. Keep working and believing in yourself.”

“You’re one decision away from a whole new life,” Pippen added in the caption.

Scottie Pippen has been in troubled waters for the past few years, especially since his divorce from Larsa Pippen in 2016.

His relationship with former running mate Michael Jordan is also at its worst. Therefore, such posts are also a great way for some self-assurance as well.