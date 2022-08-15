$10 million worth Bronny James proved to be better at golf than father, LeBron James

LeBron James is a name that cannot be left out while counting the greatest NBA players.

The ageless wonder has been entertaining the NBA fandom for close to two decades. Drafted in 2003, “The Chosen One” became a household name despite his tender age, and continues to dazzle.

LeBron James did not just excel in basketball. As a youngster, LeBron was a prized commodity in the football picture too. The Kid from Akron could possibly have been an NFL superstar if things panned out differently.

LeBron’s athleticism and skill enabled him to be a stud in multiple sports. And as the saying goes, it seems that the apple indeed does not fall far from the tree.

LeBron James Jr. a.k.a Bronny is forming his own path to stardom, already boasting a reported net worth of $10 million. Young Bronny is shaping up to be quite the basketball player himself and is likely to achieve the feat of being able to share the court with his father in an NBA game.

And basketball isn’t Bronny’s only sport too. He has flexed some skill in another entirely different sport too.

Which other sport is Bronny James flashing skills in?

While the LeBron James athleticism has been passed on and has aided him in basketball, it seems that Bronny has some other tricks up his sleeve too. James Jr. appears to have quite a mean stroke on him with a golf club.

Video footage from a 14-year-old Bronny displays his great stroke and poise with a golf club. This, despite being in flip-flops while making the connection.

It does not seem to be Bronny’s father doing the golf training though. The Lakers star reportedly has a “terrible” and “awful” swing and seems to be quite the misfit in the world of golf.

While it is highly unlikely that Bronny drops a promising basketball career for golf, it is always good to have a backup plan, as they say. With events such as LIV golf in the pipeline, there might not be a better time to enter a career in golfing too.

Will Bronny’s scoring be counted in hole-in-ones or three-point shots made?

