$42.4 million earner Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “LeBron James is what Michael Jordan was to me!” enshrines the king as his deity 

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be atop Mount Olympus as per analysts, but the Greek God himself thinks LeBron “the King” James is above him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might have been a dominant force in the league for the last five years. In fact, one can say he reached his pinnacle when he won the title in 2021, bringing a championship to Milwaukee after 50 years.

Despite that, and a broad acclaim by some of the world’s best media and analysts as the best player in the league, he himself professes that there is one above him.

Yes, according to Giannis, LeBron James is still arguably the best player in the world. In an interview with Marca, he confessed that James was his idol before he came to the league.

You can see the humble young boy from Greece as he talks fondly about what it was like to look up to LeBron and now to be talked of in the same breath as the King, is nothing short of a blessing.

Giannis is ever the humble guy as he talks highly of LeBron James, even showing a little hint of inferiority to the king!

In the interview they talk at length about various things, including his life in Greece, what it is like to play for the national team, etc. But what stands out is how Giannis is reverent of James.

The two have a lot of mutual respect for each other and according to the Greek God, he will be the first to know if LeBron James isn’t the best player in the world.

The Greek superstar might be pulling in a hefty $42.4 million this year but he still reminds us of the boy who sold trinkets on the streets of Athens. The humility he displayed to underplay his status is nothing short of remarkable.

We still believe the jury is out when it comes to declaring who the best player in the NBA is. It is subjective. For now and till the 2022-23 season kicks off, the floor is open, it is only a matter of who rises to the top and claims the crown.

As for Giannis, he has enshrined the King as his deity but soon, he might be coming for the throne.

