“10 Toes Down”: Gabrielle Union Makes a Solid Promise to Shedeur Sanders as NFL Draft Slide Continues

Shedeur Sanders may have been a little bit overrated going into the NFL draft, but he was a consensus top-50 player in this year’s class by everyone’s standards. To see him drop all the way to the third day and be the 144th overall pick is shocking to say the least. While many have taken a cruel joy in watching Sanders fail, be that because of his father or more structural problems with the way athletes are covered, the family of Dwyane Wade is firmly in Shedeur’s corner. Gabrielle Union spoke out in support of the Colorado QB before he was drafted today.

Union is a diehard fan of the University of Nebraska. As such, she had a firsthand view of Sanders’ Buffaloes getting demolished by the Huskers last season in a 28-10 shellacking. However, Sanders played well and even showed impressive poise facing a defense that was constantly beating his offensive line.

Union took to Instagram to defend and encourage Sanders. In a story post, she promised to wear his jersey, no matter where he ended up.

“The NFL is forcing me to root for whoever drafts Shedeur Sanders,” said the screenshot of an X post. In that same story, Union added, “I’m buying whatever jersey you rocking! We all know what’s going down and we 10 toes down.”

The fall of Sanders had overshadowed almost every other storyline of the entire draft presentation, and Union is far from the only one talking about it. However, she has found an ally in a completely unexpected place.

Bayless out of nowhere

Skip Bayless and the Wade family have had problems for years, largely due to Skip’s attacks on Dwyane’s best friend LeBron James. The family has not kept their displeasure with the FS1 host secret.

And yet, on this issue, they are united.

“I’M SO SICKENED AND I’M SO SADDENED OVER WHAT THIS LEAGUE JUST DID TO SHEDEUR,” tweeted Skip in all caps. In a 15-minute video rant, Bayless insisted that not only was Sanders’ fall ridiculous but also that Shedeur should’ve been the first overall pick to the Titans over Miami QB Cameron Ward.

Either way, now a member of the Cleveland Browns, Sanders will have a chance to prove his naysayers wrong.