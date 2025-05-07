“Neither of Us Can Sing”: After Alicia Keys’ Praise, Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union is in Awe of Daughter’s Talent

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former basketball player Dwyane Wade attends with his wife Gabrielle Union a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Being a good singer is a rare talent that most of the time one is born with. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be something that’s passed down through generations in a family. This is exactly the case with Dwyane Wade and Gabriella Union’s daughter Kaavia. As the mother revealed that she and Dwyane can’t sing while reflecting on her daughter’s unique talent.

During a sit-down interview with the Jennifer Hudson Show, Union showed off a video of her daughter singing the popular hit, “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys in the car. Kaavia was hitting all of the notes and impressed the crowd. So much so that the host, Jennifer, asked if she got the talent from her or Wade.

Her answer might be surprising to some.

“Neither of us can sing, that’s her own thing,” Union shared. “And she sings all of the hits. Doesn’t matter the genre. She will give you a country tune, she will give you bluegrass, she will give you hip hop.”

It’s impressive stuff coming from a four-year-old. However, Union also revealed that her daughter is starting to venture into more risky genres earlier than she may have expected. Like by listening to “Smack That” by Akon.

“It went from Cocomelon to Smack That,” Union joked.

But at the end of the day, she is appreciative of Kaavia’s singing talent. And so is Alicia Keys.

Kaavia’s video was so popular that it made its way to Keys’ feed. She was amazed by the impact that her song had on Wade and Union’s daughter, and didn’t hold back when sharing her feelings.

“That is everything! That is the biggest, most beautiful gift,” Keys told E News. “When you create music, I think you create it because, first of all, you have something to share and then you want people to feel it. So when these little girls and boys and grown folks sing ‘Girl on Fire’ with so much conviction and so much love, it reminds them that they are powerful, they are possible, they are on fire.”

Keys went on to share that she had no idea the song was going to be so popular at the time. And when she sees people singing it still today, it makes her feel happy. In fact, it makes her feel humble and powerful, in a way.

Maybe Kaavia will go on to be the next Alicia Keys in the music space, who knows? What we do know is that the video of her singing her heart out brought joy to the hearts of Wade, Union, Keys, and many others. Which is what matters at the end of the day.