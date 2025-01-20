“10 Toes Down With My Husband”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Once Revealed If She Likes Watching Her Sons’ Games More Than LBJ’s

Millions of fans around the world consider LeBron James to be their favorite player. However, in his household, he isn’t the obvious choice. For his wife Savannah James, it’s always a dilemma, picking between her husband and their two sons, Bronny and Bryce. During a 2023 interview with The Cut, the businesswoman was puzzled by a question.

She was asked, whose games she enjoys more between LBJ, Bronny, and Bryce. Savannah chose to go the most diplomatic route possible while expressing her love and affection to the three ballers of the house.

She said, “Listen, I’m ten toes down with my husband — always.” Before Bronny and Bryce started playing basketball at a high level, Savannah might’ve had an easy answer. But now, it’s difficult for her because the two boys are making waves in the basketball world. After expressing her loyalty to LeBron, she went on to explain what a joy it is to watch her boys play basketball.

“But I enjoy seeing my boys become who they want to be and just seeing them do what they enjoy,” Savannah said. Her stance is understandable because she simply can’t pick one from the three. “I would say it is a toss-up now,” she concluded. Savannah has been a hands-on mother and wife in the James household. She is always seen rooting for them on social media.

Her dedication to the family has been acknowledged by LeBron in public on several occasions. When he was honored for breaking the all-time scoring record, LBJ thanked her for taking care of him and the family for so long as he went on to realize his hoop dreams. LBJ said, “She’s the real MVP if you wanna be completely honest. She’s actually the all-time leading scorer.”

Savannah James’ reaction to LeBron James and Bronny becoming teammates

2024 was a special year for the James family. From LBJ becoming the first player to cross 40,000 points, winning his third gold medal at the Paris Olympics to Bronny being drafted by the Lakers, they had several moments to celebrate as a family. However, nothing would top the joy of witnessing LBJ and Bronny making history as the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

When Savannah was asked about the same on the Tamron Hall Show, she said, “First of all, extremely proud. I honestly didn’t know how I would feel once I saw them on the court together.” At first, she didn’t realize how big the moment was going to be and didn’t think much of it.



However, when the moment finally arrived, she realized what making history together as a father-son duo truly feels like. Also, the aforementioned question about who she enjoys watching more can get slightly easier as now that the two play together in the NBA, perhaps choosing the Lakers as her favorite watch on television wouldn’t lead to any arguments in the James household.