Growing up, Shaquille O’Neal had one move that allowed him to dominate the kids in his neighborhood, paving his way to NBA greatness.

10-year-old Shaquille O’Neal’s signature move got a “this motherf**ker ain’t ten!” shouts from rival dads

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA champion, former MVP, Hall of Famer, and one of the game’s all-time greats. O’Neal also works as an analyst for Inside the NBA on TNT and as a DJ under the alias DIESEL.

It’s not surprising that O’Neal was named one of the most influential players of all time by his peers in a HoopsHype poll. The Los Angeles Lakers legend finished seventh with 12.31% of the maximum possible points.

On and off the court, Shaquille O’Neal’s personality was contagious. It made him marketable, and he became the face of many brands, including appliances, food, shoes, and many others. During and after his basketball career, he also had a successful music career and appeared in a few films.

O’Neal is one of the most wealthy NBA players in history. He has a net worth of around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth dot com. In his 19-year NBA career, he earned a total of $292 million, with an additional $200 million from endorsements.

Shaq has continued to invest in companies and sign endorsement deals well after retiring in 2011. According to reports, he earns more per year after retirement than he did during his NBA career.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals the go-to move that propelled him to stardom

Despite his success and wealth, O’Neal has remained humble and has always given back to the community. He is also well-known for performing random acts of kindness whenever he is out and about, always trying to make people smile and rewarding hardworking people.

Shaq was just another kid who wanted to play in the NBA when he was younger. O’Neal became the brand he is today through hard work and perseverance.

O’Neal had a difficult childhood and learned to play basketball in his neighborhood. Shaq used to dominate the kids on the playground, and he claims he only had one move.

“Fake left, then a right, and throw it off the backboard.”

One of the kids’ fathers refused to believe Shaq was ten years old, claiming that the Big Diesel would go on to become the league’s best big man. In games, O’Neal’s father always advised him to dominate and assert himself. Because being a big man in the NBA is a physically demanding position to fill.

Shaquille O’Neal has many accomplishments, but the former Lakers legend reveals that it was his skill set as a kid that helped him become the massive brand he is today.

