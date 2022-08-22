“Kyrie Irving is a superstar, Damian Lillard isn’t”: Jayson Tatum makes Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks confess something outrageous

Jayson Tatum takes a not-so-subtle dig at Damian Lillard, despite having the latter’s massive respect for his last season’s Playoffs heroics.

Although Tatum had a massive meltdown compared to his whole Playoffs form before the Finals, he had most of the NBA community’s respect for doing what he did. And the past season has made the 24-year-old one of the best players in the league.

Damian Lillard was mesmerized after seeing him lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals after winning the ECF against defending NBA champions — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks.

The Trailblazers point guard even tweeted out his praise for the C’s forward after Game 6 of the 7 games series in May.

That boy @jaytatum0 sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 14, 2022

But it seems the feeling isn’t mutual between the two superstars. In fact, Tatum has doubts about Lillard’s legitimacy as a superstar in the league.

Jayson Tatum questions Damian Lillard ‘s stardom and makes Taylor Rooks admit Kyrie Irving is better

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Boston’s 3x All-Star cross-questioned the BR reporter when it came to the comparison between Kyrie Irving and Lillard and clearly sent out a message that the latter still lacks wins to get himself in that category.

Not only this has got to do with Dame’s much-deserved selection in NBA’s Greatest-75 players over Kyrie, but it also looks like a shot at Portland for giving him that massive two-year $123 million extension.

A lot many superstars including, Russell Westbrook and Paul George have regretted doubting Dame Dolla, even in the playoffs, but as they both play in different conferences and Tatum is coming off his very first great season, he has the privilege of doing what he just did.

But by some chance, if these two ever make out of their conferences before Lillard retired, we’ll know who the real superstar is. Until then, we can enjoy their regular season match-ups, which, knowing Dame’s attitude, are going to get absolutely breathtaking from now onwards.

