“100 Percent What I Want to Be”: Victor Wembanyama Calls Comparison to Nikola Jokic a Compliment

Victor Wembanyama played his 100th NBA game on Friday, all while being just 20 years old. Taking on the Denver Nuggets in Denver, not only did Wemby put up incredible numbers in the game, but also had the game-winning stop against Nikola Jokic with 4 seconds on the clock.

Advertisement

When the game ended, it was 3rd January in the United States, but it had already turned 4th over in France, meaning Victor had turned 21. During the post-game presser, Wemby was asked what his birthday plans were. “Trying to get a win. That’s my birthday gift,” said Wembanyama, referring to the back-to-back game the Spurs have against Denver tonight.

At the same time, a reporter brought up how before the game, Coach Mitch and Malone both talked about how the Spurs use him[Wemby] looks a lot like how the Nuggets use Nikola Jokic. Wemby was asked if he sees the same, to which he replied affirmatively.

“Of course. I think it’s a compliment because Jokic is one of the guys who despite being double-teamed every game makes his teammates better. That’s 100% what I want to be.”

Victor Wembanyama says that for his birthday tomorrow he wants another win. He says he has learned a lot having just played his 100th NBA Game and credits Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson for being super valuable- especially defensively. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/JvUZc8GQzu — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) January 4, 2025

Reporters also asked if Wemby knew how Coach Mitch and the other staff members watched Jokic tapes to get ideas about how to play him even before he got to the Spurs. Surprised by the statement, Wemby replied, “I did not know that. I know they looked at a bunch of film and had a bunch of ideas, but I did not know that specifically.”

Wemby has spoken highly of Jokic ever since he arrived to the NBA. Last year, after a matchup, Wembanyama spoke about how one has to be on their toes while facing Jokic. “Yeah, it’s fun. It’s really demanding in terms of scouting, in terms of we have to react quickly. There is no room for mistake – at any position.”

What has Victor Wembanyama learned from Jokic and others in his first 100 NBA games?

Right from the start of Wemby’s NBA career, everyone knew he was destined for greatness. His first 100 games in the NBA show us the same. Wemby has more points than LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony did in their first 100 games. At the same time, he has Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Patrick Ewing beat in rebound numbers.

He has more blocks than Shaquille O’Neal, Dikembe Mutombo, and Hakeem Olajuwon had. On top of that, he has more 3s than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Trae Young did.

Victor Wembanyama is playing in his 100th game tonight. In first 100 career games he has more… Points than LeBron, Durant, Carmelo Rebounds than AD, Ewing, Embiid Blocks than Shaq, Mutombo, Olajuwon Threes than Curry, Klay, Trae Young — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 4, 2025

Such an achievement can get to someone’s head. However, Wemby isn’t built like that. When asked what he’s learned from his first 100 games, he said,

“Takeaways is that it goes by fast. Time really flies. But at the same time, looking back at it, 100 games is a lot of experience, compared to Chris[Paul]’s career. It’s nothing, but it is a lot of experience and a lot of mistakes. Lots of struggles.Not enough wins, in my opinion. It’s a hell of an adventure.”

Individual accolades do not make Wembanyama happy, who years for his team to succeed. Such a mindset from a 20/21 year-old is rare to see, and is a great blessing for the people of San Antonio.