“No Room for Mistake”: Victor Wembanyama Gives Nikola Jokic His Flowers After Hard-Fought 105–110 Loss

Despite three of the four best players – Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson – on the San Antonio Spurs being sidelined, Gregg Popovich’s boys gave a tough fight to the Denver Nuggets. And Victor Wembanyama is to be held responsible for the Texas side putting together a great display in the 105-110 loss.

While the Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs contest being extremely competitive came as a pleasant surprise to every basketball enthusiast, the Victor Wembanyama-Nikola Jokic duel also didn’t disappoint. The two European big men put up some of the most incredible performances of the season.

Jokic recorded 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists, leading the defending champs to a win. Whereas, the French phenom lodged a historic stat line – 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 9 blocks, per NBA.com.

Following the action-packed thriller, Wemby dished out some lofty compliments to the two-time MVP. Apart from revealing that he had “fun” in his encounter against the Joker, the 7ft 4” sensation also explained how there was no room for mistake while being pitted against the reigning Finals MVP.

“Yeah, it’s fun. It’s really demanding in terms of scouting, in terms of we have to react quickly. There is no room for mistake – at any position,” Wemby said, per Tom Orsborn.

Apart from the spectators, even their own teammates had a great time watching the two of the best centers in the league indulge in an entertaining bout. Tre Jones, who recorded a 10-point, 12-rebound, and 11-assist triple-double, spoke about how “cool” the duel was.

“It’s crazy…Non-American players are taking over like everybody is saying. It’s really cool to see how the game is going. Jokic, 7 foot, one of the best passers in the world…Victor, 7-4, bringing the ball up as well, playing point,” Jones said.

As if it wasn’t the case before, this has to be the game that establishes Victor Wembanyama as one of the top centers in the league. Going ahead, Wembanyama will certainly develop into one of the best players in the association.