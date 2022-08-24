Basketball

10x scoring champ Michael Jordan had 33 more games where he put up 45+ points than when he scored 15 or less

10x scoring champ Michael Jordan had 33 more games where he put up 45+ points than when scored 15 or less
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
NBA Insider Marc Stein hints at $40M worth Dennis Schroder reuniting with LeBron James in LA
Next Article
Michael Jordan: The only player to scoop 5 honors in a single season, 4 times!
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson predicts a Hollywood career for son, EJ, amidst reality TV stint
Magic Johnson predicts a Hollywood career for son, EJ, amidst reality TV stint

When EJ started starring in reality TV shows like the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Magic…