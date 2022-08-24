10x scoring champ Michael Jordan had 33 more games where he put up 45+ points than when he scored 15 or less

There are things that Michael Jordan did that look like unbreakable records and then there are some things that simply look unreal.

Michael Jordan on a basketball court is a myth, a legend, and a revolutionary athlete who changed the game forever. His Airness redefined ‘perfection’ on the hardwood arguably even better than Muhammad Ali did in the boxing ring.

To this day there has been no one that has bettered or even came close to the greatness of the Black Jesus. Whether we talk about scoring titles (10) or All-Defensive First Team selections (9), the success rate in NBA Finals (6/6) or him clean sweeping the FMVP in all six of those Finals, he simply has no match.

So much has changed in the game since he last played in the league some 19 years back. It has become way more scorer-friendly but yet nobody has dominated the game the way he did. And still, some of Bulls legend’s offensive records look otherworldly even when you look at them now.

Michael Jordan had 45+ point games 99 times in his career and 15 pts or under just 66 times

MJ winning six out of six Finals he appeared in without even playing a Game 7, sure is a testament to his dominance and thirst for wins. But this absurd statistic brought to our attention by the NBA Twitter is astonishing, to say the least when you think about the time Jordan played in the league.

This is a crazy Michael Jordan stat

Even if somebody did in today’s NBA it would be insane but to do that in the 80s and 90s when the NBA was at its best on the defensive side of the court is mind-numbing.

And to top that let us bring you another statistic of those 99 games. The 5x MVP averaged did not average 46 or 48 points per game in those games, his numbers were 49.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks playing just over 42 minutes per game.

Yeah, the man played elite defense AND didn’t drop his playmaking for other teammates to pursue more buckets for himself. Unreal.

We can debate for the greatest of all time for years and decades to come. But we have already witnessed the GOAT doing his thing either in the 90s or in the Last Dance docuseries and we’ve got to stop looking for him.