9-year-old Michael Jordan prophesied to his mom Deloris Jordan that he would win an Olympic gold medal  

Michael Jordan was inspired to win a gold medal after witnessing Russia’s Olympic victory over the United States.

Michael Jordan has been a national treasure all his life and a gem of the sporting world. He has achieved some of the most remarkable records in his playing career.

For everyone who witnessed Michael Jordan firsthand, there has been a common feeling of disbelief. He is a true legend of the NBA and is arguably the GOAT.

First steps of Dream Team… 🔥 Enjoy a minute of crazy Michael Jordan highlights from 1992 Olympic Qualifying Tournament 🔄 pic.twitter.com/jJkH3bwPsD — FIBA (@FIBA) August 10, 2022

But the great man’s dream began when he was only 9 years old. Michael’s self-assurance has always been one of the most intriguing aspects of his persona. That is one of the few reasons why his fierce competitiveness has always earned him the respect of everyone he has played with or against.

His unwavering belief in what he could accomplish astounded his family, particularly his mother, Deloris.

Russia Inspired Michael Jordan, 9, to Pursue His Olympic Dream: “I’m Going to Make Sure We Win”

Jordan only had two gold medals, but they were both exceptional in every way. Michael’s first Olympic gold medal was a special moment for the entire family. For starters, because of the circumstances surrounding their eventual attendance at the final game. As it turned out, Michael’s family was almost certain to miss the championship game. But, as luck would have it, they were able to fly in at the last minute.

“I remember Michael walking into the kitchen [at age 9] and saying that Russia had won [the gold medal in basketball over Doug Collins’ U.S. team in Munich, the ensuing controversy over a last-second ruling one of the most contentious in Olympic history],” Deloris recalled. “I’m going to be in the Olympics one day, and I’m going to make sure we win,’ he said. ‘Honey, that takes a lot to win the gold medal,’ I thought to myself. But he never gave up on his dream.”

Michael had remarkable faith in himself. Although he possessed the skills to become a professional baseball player, he quickly demonstrated his immense talent for the game of basketball as well. His family was convinced that he would pursue a career in baseball.

But, at the time, Michael had only one dream: to win an Olympic gold medal. However, he did not stop there, and everyone is aware of the legacy he established during his NBA career.

